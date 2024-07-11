Nancy Pelosi's Uncharacteristic Interview Appearance Has Critics Accusing Her Of Going Makeup-Free

As the 2024 U.S. election inches closer and closer, Americans have their eyes honed in on the political sphere. People have especially been paying close attention to Democrats, as they worry about President Joe Biden and wonder if he has what it takes to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, did an MSNBC "Morning Joe" interview on July 10, 2024. The interview had people talking, but partially not for the expected reasons. One thing about the interview that caught many people's attention was that it seemed like Pelosi was wearing no or limited makeup.

Nancy Pelosi dodges question on whether Biden should remain in 2024 race. https://t.co/jAkgYPT7SZ pic.twitter.com/J9EeghBLwU — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2024

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user replied to a snippet from the interview shared by the New York Post and said, "Who is the producer at MSNBC that put Nancy Pelosi on camera with no makeup and let her sit there with her bra strap showing? I think [mainstream media] has flipped sides." Another user mentioned her seemingly natural look and added, "She looked like she ran to the studio to make her non-endorsement of Joe Biden."

Yet another user shared a snapshot from the interview and said, "This is not the Nancy Pelosi we usually see. Hair askew. Heavy earrings pulling down her earlobes. Bra strap showing/ill-fitting garment. No makeup. No lipstick even. This is just weird."

