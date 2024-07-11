Nancy Pelosi's Uncharacteristic Interview Appearance Has Critics Accusing Her Of Going Makeup-Free
As the 2024 U.S. election inches closer and closer, Americans have their eyes honed in on the political sphere. People have especially been paying close attention to Democrats, as they worry about President Joe Biden and wonder if he has what it takes to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, did an MSNBC "Morning Joe" interview on July 10, 2024. The interview had people talking, but partially not for the expected reasons. One thing about the interview that caught many people's attention was that it seemed like Pelosi was wearing no or limited makeup.
Nancy Pelosi dodges question on whether Biden should remain in 2024 race. https://t.co/jAkgYPT7SZ pic.twitter.com/J9EeghBLwU
— New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2024
One X, formerly known as Twitter, user replied to a snippet from the interview shared by the New York Post and said, "Who is the producer at MSNBC that put Nancy Pelosi on camera with no makeup and let her sit there with her bra strap showing? I think [mainstream media] has flipped sides." Another user mentioned her seemingly natural look and added, "She looked like she ran to the studio to make her non-endorsement of Joe Biden."
Yet another user shared a snapshot from the interview and said, "This is not the Nancy Pelosi we usually see. Hair askew. Heavy earrings pulling down her earlobes. Bra strap showing/ill-fitting garment. No makeup. No lipstick even. This is just weird."
What did Pelosi say about Biden running again?
Makeup or no makeup, one major takeaway from Nancy Pelosi's MSNBC "Morning Joe" interview was that she did not say one way or another if she felt like Joe Biden should pass on being the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election. She said, "He's beloved, he's respected, and people want him to make that decision, not me." One of the "Morning Joe" hosts pointed out that Biden already claimed he would not be stepping down and asked Pelosi directly for her opinion on the matter. Pelosi said, "I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with."
Biden's poor performance in his June 2024 debate with Donald Trump had people buzzing about potential replacements, such as Michelle Obama. According to Axios, many Democrats in the House of Representatives have spoken up telling Biden to drop out. The outlet also reported that some feel if anyone could convince Biden to step back from the presidential race, it would be Pelosi.
What happens next with the Democratic party and the 2024 election remains to be seen. The next presidential debate is set for September 2024, and it should be between Biden and Trump unless Biden changes his mind.