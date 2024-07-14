A Look At All The Hollywood Heartthrobs Suki Waterhouse Has Dated
Suki Waterhouse is a woman of many talents. In addition to acting and singing, her history as a model means her Instagram feed is practically perfection. Waterhouse has had a stunning transformation as her career has evolved and led her to the music career she dreamed about during her younger years. However, despite her success in different artistic areas, she is no stranger to heartbreak.
In an interview with the Independent in 2022, Waterhouse spoke about the importance of her songwriting before she even started sharing her music with the world: "I think it was just the one thing that I had that was completely away from being viewed or judged. Most things in my life, since I was 20, have been horribly public and embarrassing, but this was something I had control over." Regarding how her famous boyfriends seemed to take precedence when the couples were written about, Waterhouse said, "I think I was just a baby. You're not really sure what your accomplishments are when you're that age. You're in love — you don't care!" She said it was important to learn one is in control of their story after years of thinking otherwise.
Waterhouse has moved on from past unsuccessful relationships and, as of writing, she's happily settled with her own family. However, referring to her past relationships and making songs about them, she told the Independent, "Well, I've got ample source material."
Waterhouse dated musician Miles Kane for two years
Reportedly, Suki Waterhouse's first high-profile relationship was with musician Miles Kane, known for projects including his solo work and with The Last Shadow Puppets. They dated from 2011 to 2013. It's rumored they split up after Waterhouse was seen with her next beau, Bradley Cooper. While speaking to the Daily Star in 2013, Kane spoke about his "Don't Forget Who You Are" album and said, "I fell in love for the first time making this album, but I fell out of love too." He also said that the song "Give Up" seemed to predict how the relationship that inspired the album ended. It seems Kane was speaking about his relationship with Waterhouse.
"Give Up" includes the bitter lyrics: "You always get what you want / Just by strutting your stuff," and "You're pretty, good-looking, but I'm looking for a way out." However, Kane evidently didn't hold a grudge, since he and Waterhouse seemed to reunite in November 2017 after Waterhouse's rumored relationship with Diego Luna. Kane and Waterhouse were seen kissing at a concert.
Per The Sun, someone who saw the reconciled duo said, "Suki was being very affectionate with Miles. They were kissing and cuddling. They looked super-close." It seemed like they came to the event together, and the source added, "It was clear they were an item and didn't care who saw them." However, that seems to be the last time they were seen together publicly.
Bradley Cooper was much older than Waterhouse
From 2013 to 2015, Suki Waterhouse dated actor Bradley Cooper. Their relationship is considered controversial due to their age gap of 17 years (and the odd time they were in Paris reading "Lolita" together). Waterhouse was clear in an Elle interview from 2013 that she didn't want to discuss Cooper too much. However, speaking to Wonderland in 2014, Waterhouse said, "I met [Cooper] at the Elle Style Awards in London last year. We were introduced and hit it off almost immediately. We were dancing at the after-party, and he asked me if I fancied going to a club."
It's unclear why Waterhouse and Cooper split in 2015, with sources sharing a few different stories, such as Waterhouse and Cooper being in different phases of life or Waterhouse being unsupportive. However, the "OMG" singer referenced all her past breakups (which would include Cooper) in a 2024 British Vogue interview. She discussed how tough it is going through a public breakup when the world doesn't know the full story, and how it takes time to heal.
Waterhouse also spoke about how damaging her previous relationships were. She didn't mention names, but it's possible Cooper was one in mind when Waterhouse reflected on former loves: "Sometimes you're going to get an unfair shot, but there's usually some form of karmic retribution, which I've definitely found with certain people. You watch their narrative play out and you're like, 'Haha, now everyone else knows you're s***.'"
There were only rumors about Waterhouse and James Marsden
One of Suki Waterhouse's rumored Hollywood beaus is James Marsden of "Jury Duty" and "Enchanted" fame. In 2015, despite rumors that Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper were going to patch things up after being spotted at Coachella, Waterhouse and James Marsden met for a meal. Said meal apparently lasted over three hours, and they seemed to leave together too.
However, an insider for E! News said the dinner was purely professional and added, "Suki is very single now and she is really excited to start dating and also focus on her booming career." They also claimed Cooper and Waterhouse were friends despite their split. The rumored relationship between Waterhouse and Marsden did not seem to go anywhere, and Waterhouse was spotted with Nat Wolff a few months after the rumors about her and Marsden.
Marsden and Waterhouse's paths crossed again in 2018 when they both ended up being spokespeople for an International Scotch Day campaign from Diageo. They were spotted smiling and holding scotch alongside model Shanina Shaik.
Diego Luna was another rumored beau
After being seen together in May 2015, rumors spread that Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse were dating. Luna is 12 years older than Waterhouse and they reportedly met while filming a movie titled "The Bad Batch." They were seen together a few times in the years after then, but the actors never seemed to speak about their relationship themselves. It also didn't seem to be an exclusive relationship, because romance rumors flew about Waterhouse and actor Richard Madden in 2016.
Also in 2016, Waterhouse said she used the Raya dating app in a Glamour interview. At the time, she said, "I know that in the future I want to be in a committed, loving relationship and have kids. Even though I'm happy being single, I spend a lot of time dreaming about being in love. But right now, I'm building ... I'm doing all these things for me. I don't know if I have the tools to be in a relationship right now."
Waterhouse and Luna were seen a few more times in 2017, like when they kissed in Mexico in January of that year, as seen in a photo shared by E! News. Eventually, they went their separate ways. A few weeks after Waterhouse and Luna were seen holding hands in October 2017, she was seen with Miles Kane.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson had a daughter in 2024
Suki Waterhouse seems to have found that love she told Glamour about. She and "The Batman" actor Robert Pattinson were first seen kissing in July 2018. Shortly after in August, an insider confirmed they were together to Us Weekly. Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationship hasn't been super public. However, in December 2023, an insider told People the couple was engaged. The month prior, Waterhouse had announced her pregnancy. She gave birth in April 2024, and the couple have a daughter. In her July 2024 British Vogue interview, Waterhouse said having a baby was an intentional choice for her and Pattinson. However, she didn't confirm engagement reports.
Speaking to British Vogue, Waterhouse said she and Pattinson met at a game night with other Hollywood types. They bonded instantly, and Waterhouse said, "There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much." A few months later, they happened upon each other again, and Waterhouse realized how much she liked Pattinson. Her song "To Love" is inspired by their relationship.
Pattinson also had the best reaction when Waterhouse's ex Miles Kane reached out and said, "That new song 'My Fun' is boss." Waterhouse said that kind of thing doesn't bother Pattinson: "He couldn't really give a s***. He's like, 'No one's better than me, so whatever.'"