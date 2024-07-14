A Look At All The Hollywood Heartthrobs Suki Waterhouse Has Dated

Suki Waterhouse is a woman of many talents. In addition to acting and singing, her history as a model means her Instagram feed is practically perfection. Waterhouse has had a stunning transformation as her career has evolved and led her to the music career she dreamed about during her younger years. However, despite her success in different artistic areas, she is no stranger to heartbreak.

In an interview with the Independent in 2022, Waterhouse spoke about the importance of her songwriting before she even started sharing her music with the world: "I think it was just the one thing that I had that was completely away from being viewed or judged. Most things in my life, since I was 20, have been horribly public and embarrassing, but this was something I had control over." Regarding how her famous boyfriends seemed to take precedence when the couples were written about, Waterhouse said, "I think I was just a baby. You're not really sure what your accomplishments are when you're that age. You're in love — you don't care!" She said it was important to learn one is in control of their story after years of thinking otherwise.

Waterhouse has moved on from past unsuccessful relationships and, as of writing, she's happily settled with her own family. However, referring to her past relationships and making songs about them, she told the Independent, "Well, I've got ample source material."