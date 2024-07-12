The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 ESPYs
The ESPYs are literally one of the biggest nights in sports, honoring the best competitive performances that took the world by storm. And while this award show centers around athletes at their top of their game in their respective sports, many of these stars also bring their A-game when it comes to their looks. But alas, some athletes and other invited celebs always miss the mark.
This year, the fashion on the red carpet had some pops of color and bold, trendy looks (we're looking at you Colman Domingo!). However, it still paled in comparison to the dramatic flair often seen at the Oscars or Grammys. But then there were some celebs whose fashion choices were a huge disappointment in front of the camera. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's snoozefest look at the ESPYs was one of them. While these stars may shine bright in their fields, their fashion on the red carpet did anything but.
Not so marble-ous: Evander Kane
Ice hockey player Evander Kane has been in the limelight through his sport for years now, and, subsequently, enough events where he's had to dress up. Kane has showcased that he definitely has some style over the years. He clearly took a risk with this blue and gold marble-style suit...but it just didn't pay off. The abstract look may work in some home decor and or in a museum painting, but it didn't work for Kane on the red carpet.
Corset wasn't a good look for Mary Bonnet
Mary Bonnet may be a winner when it comes to the real estate world, but she took a major loss with this dress. The "Selling Sunset" star appeared in a corset look reminiscent of a wannabe cabaret star straight out of "Moulin Rouge." And worse, the dress was laced all the way down to her toes. This dress may have completely snatched her waist, but the look was pretty horrendous overall.
Lose the shells, Ariel
Normally, we'd give top marks to Halle Bailey of "The Little Mermaid" fame for her sense of style. Just being able to show up at an awards event looking great after having a baby is a feat in itself. The singer and actor normally shines on red carpets. But her ESPYs choice left us at sea, thanks to the cups on the bodice that were just too reminiscent of her breakout role. Mermaidcore is so 2023, y'know.
We're Dunne with Livvy's look
Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is a star LSU gymnast and influencer who's even graced the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. There's no doubt she's an awesome talent and the gorgeous star would look great in a burlap sack. But this gold goddess number, glam as it is, just doesn't exude the youthfulness we want to see in a Gen Z red carpet look. Her slinky 2023 ESPY gown was a better match for the event.
Lindsey Vonn wrapped up a worst-dressed look
Lindsey Vonn is a powerhouse on and off the ski slopes; her Olympic gold medal and her piles of World Cups attest to that. We just wish she'd paid as much attention to her ESPYs style as she does to her downhill form. Her canary gown looks less casual-elegant and more like a "Project Runway" fail. The wrapped-sleeve detail, in particular, looks too much like a bandage for an athlete to be sporting.
A boxy boo-boo
While legendary rapper Fat Joe looked stylish in his fitted light pink suit at the 2024 ESPYs, his wife Lorena Cartagena simply did not match his fly. Not only did her yellow mini dress (complete with a side train, no less) not coordinate well with her husband's look, it did absolutely nothing to accentuate her shape. Instead, she came out look like a yellow box ready for shipping. The pointed shoulder pads really didn't help the look either.
GloRilla was too beachy for us
No, Glo! Viral rap sensation GloRilla made a splash on the ESPYs red carpet, but not in a good way. Rather than a gown, the rapper posed on the red carpet wearing a netted black ensemble that showed off her incredible abs. Unfortunately, it looked like she was on her way to the beach instead of an awards show. With this bikini-style sleveless top and a long wrap skirt to match, all she needed was a beach ball to make the look complete.
Oh, Mickey, you weren't so fine
Country superstar Mickey Guyton is normally one of the best-dressed stars at the ACM Awards, so we expected a similar wow factor here. Sadly, we're not feeling it here. The asymmetrical top would have worked better as a minidress; paired with this semi-sheer skirt, it just looks meh. Maybe going full-on country next time, or choosing a more glam dress (like the one she wore in this Christmas video) — or even just picking a bolder color — would be better than she left us here.