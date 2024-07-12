The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 ESPYs

The ESPYs are literally one of the biggest nights in sports, honoring the best competitive performances that took the world by storm. And while this award show centers around athletes at their top of their game in their respective sports, many of these stars also bring their A-game when it comes to their looks. But alas, some athletes and other invited celebs always miss the mark.

This year, the fashion on the red carpet had some pops of color and bold, trendy looks (we're looking at you Colman Domingo!). However, it still paled in comparison to the dramatic flair often seen at the Oscars or Grammys. But then there were some celebs whose fashion choices were a huge disappointment in front of the camera. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's snoozefest look at the ESPYs was one of them. While these stars may shine bright in their fields, their fashion on the red carpet did anything but.