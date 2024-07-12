Alina Habba Channels Ivanka Trump With Her New Blonde Hair & Everyone Is Noticing
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has gotten a serious makeover, and the internet is doing a double-take. Habba traded in her typically two-toned hair for long, blonde locks, and this new look has her looking suspiciously like Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump. While it's certainly possible that the avid Donald supporter was simply ready for a change, it has some people wondering if this glow-up could be sending a much deeper message.
On July 11, Habba shared some photos of herself on Instagram, and she looked almost unrecognizable. The two images show a glam Habba sporting a dark grey suit and what appears to be a fresh set of extra blonde extensions. The new Ivanka lookalike is pictured in front of a camera crew, and she looks to be giving an interview. "Big and exciting things coming soon!" she captioned the images. The post's comment section was overwhelmingly filled with support. It's worth noting, however, that Habba opted to limit the comment section. "It's the hair for me," one Instagram user wrote. Another nicknamed the lawyer, "Alina Hotta."
Despite the love her new look received on Instagram, many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had very different opinions. Some even used Habba's new hair to fuel theories about Donald's pick for vice president.
The public is skeptical of the reasoning behind Alina Habba's new 'do
Within mere hours, Alina Habba's seemingly benign Instagram post took on a new life on X. Many people made note of Habba's newly minted likeness to Ivanka Trump. One X user said, "OMG! I just threw up a bit seeing this photo. Alina Habba has gone full-on Ivanka [wannabe]. No normal human would work so hard to emulate the daughter of someone they desire. This is just sickening..." Another reposted the photo, asking, "Is [Habba] wearing Ivanka's skin like Buffalo Bill? That's creepy AF." Someone commented, "And the hair just keeps getting blonder."
Beyond the obvious comparisons to Ivanka, Habba's hair has prompted further gossip. This post comes just days before the Republican National Convention will take place, and it's been rumored that this is when Donald Trump plans to announce his 2024 running mate. Since Habba's caption teasing forthcoming "big and exciting things," there was some speculation that she would be taking the spot. "Alina Habba is remaking herself into Ivanka? Going to be the criminal's VP pick?" asked another X user. Time will tell if Habba's new hair is a hint at Donald's chosen running mate or simply an Ivanka-inspired transformation. Some say blondes have more fun, but in Habba's case, it seems that blondes have more public scrutiny.