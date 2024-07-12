Alina Habba Channels Ivanka Trump With Her New Blonde Hair & Everyone Is Noticing

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has gotten a serious makeover, and the internet is doing a double-take. Habba traded in her typically two-toned hair for long, blonde locks, and this new look has her looking suspiciously like Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump. While it's certainly possible that the avid Donald supporter was simply ready for a change, it has some people wondering if this glow-up could be sending a much deeper message.

Advertisement

On July 11, Habba shared some photos of herself on Instagram, and she looked almost unrecognizable. The two images show a glam Habba sporting a dark grey suit and what appears to be a fresh set of extra blonde extensions. The new Ivanka lookalike is pictured in front of a camera crew, and she looks to be giving an interview. "Big and exciting things coming soon!" she captioned the images. The post's comment section was overwhelmingly filled with support. It's worth noting, however, that Habba opted to limit the comment section. "It's the hair for me," one Instagram user wrote. Another nicknamed the lawyer, "Alina Hotta."

Despite the love her new look received on Instagram, many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had very different opinions. Some even used Habba's new hair to fuel theories about Donald's pick for vice president.

Advertisement