Here's What Michelle Obama Looks Like Makeup-Free

In 2008, as Barack Obama won the presidential election and put his family into the national spotlight, Michelle Obama abruptly found her appearance being scrutinized. As First Lady, Michelle had a dedicated group of people assisting her with her clothes, hair, and makeup. While some might revel in this luxury, it was an adjustment for Michelle. "I never expected to be someone who hired others to maintain my image, and at first the idea was discomfiting," Michelle later recalled in her memoir "Becoming." "It's all but a requirement, a built-in fee for our societal double-standard."

Fortunately, Michelle worked with a makeup artist who was able to adapt the situation to reflect her personality. "Authenticity is the number one thing," Carl Ray, Michelle's makeup artist, explained to Fashion Unfiltered. "I see the natural beauty." When applying makeup, Ray's goal is often a more understated look that's not meant to draw attention to itself, and he's been candid about the products he uses so others can replicate Michelle's makeup. As evidence of their continued bond, Ray has worked with Michelle post-White House, particularly for special events like her 2022 "The Light We Carry" book tour.

Sometimes, however, Michelle wants to rock an even more natural look. While Ray has shared before-and-after photos of some of his other clients on social media, he's left it to Michelle to share her makeup-free look with the world.

