Here's What Michelle Obama Looks Like Makeup-Free
In 2008, as Barack Obama won the presidential election and put his family into the national spotlight, Michelle Obama abruptly found her appearance being scrutinized. As First Lady, Michelle had a dedicated group of people assisting her with her clothes, hair, and makeup. While some might revel in this luxury, it was an adjustment for Michelle. "I never expected to be someone who hired others to maintain my image, and at first the idea was discomfiting," Michelle later recalled in her memoir "Becoming." "It's all but a requirement, a built-in fee for our societal double-standard."
Fortunately, Michelle worked with a makeup artist who was able to adapt the situation to reflect her personality. "Authenticity is the number one thing," Carl Ray, Michelle's makeup artist, explained to Fashion Unfiltered. "I see the natural beauty." When applying makeup, Ray's goal is often a more understated look that's not meant to draw attention to itself, and he's been candid about the products he uses so others can replicate Michelle's makeup. As evidence of their continued bond, Ray has worked with Michelle post-White House, particularly for special events like her 2022 "The Light We Carry" book tour.
Sometimes, however, Michelle wants to rock an even more natural look. While Ray has shared before-and-after photos of some of his other clients on social media, he's left it to Michelle to share her makeup-free look with the world.
Michelle celebrated two makeup free birthdays
Now that Michelle Obama's White House Days are over, she happily takes the opportunity to express herself as she chooses, with or without makeup. In January 2021, the former first lady shared her natural face in celebration of her birthday. In a stunning black and white photo posted on Instagram, Michelle looked intently at the camera without any eyelash extensions or bold eye makeup. Based on the post's comments, her look really resonated with fans. "This is greatness itself — alive and natural and now," one commenter enthused. "Love the hair. Makes you look younger," noted another, complimenting Michelle's natural textured style.
Part of the secret behind Michelle's makeup-free beauty is her dedication to self-care. In 2014, Michelle took her skincare to new heights. While she gets facials periodically, her daily routine is a crucial aspect to maintaining healthy skin. "Cleansing your skin and applying your serums and creams ... it's the best display of self-love — it's not vanity," Jennifer Brodeur, a skincare expert who works with Michelle, explained to Refinery 29.
In honor of her 58th birthday in 2022, Michelle repeated her no makeup look. She posted an Instagram video of herself chair dancing to Stevie Wonder. This time Michelle pulled her natural hair back with a headband, showcasing her face. Stevie Wonder is one of Michelle's longtime favorite artists. Besides enjoying this music with her grandfather, Wonder's songs played a significant role in her romance with Barack Obama.
Michelle has also enjoyed hair freedom post-White House
After Barack Obama was elected president, Michelle Obama quickly noticed that her husband's appearance wasn't critiqued like hers was. While Barack's close-cropped hair didn't even need to be styled, Michelle worried that showcasing her hair's natural texture would impact public policy. Even with her hair straightened, Michelle had to get approval from multiple people for small style tweaks to her strategic White House hairstyles – like bangs. "When you're carrying all this other stuff, this mask, these differences, and you're trying to do your job, it's just an extra burden," Michelle later informed Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 (via The Hill).
However, after her responsibilities as first lady ended, Michelle used her recognizability and influence to spotlight her natural hair texture. Even before she posted photos of her makeup-free face, Michelle's curls made their official debut on a 2018 Essence cover. "We've seen little tabloid-y pictures of her on vacation or on Martha's Vineyard with natural texture," Michelle's hairstylist Yene Damtew informed The Zoe Report. "This was a moment where we discussed the cover, and where she wanted to showcase it."
Besides curly styles, in 2022, Michelle rocked various braided hairstyles at high-profile events, like the ceremony for her White House portrait and her book tour for "The Light We Carry." Michelle took inspiration from her daughter Malia Obama's braided style. From there, she partnered with hairstylist Njeri Radway, who had worked with the family in the White House.