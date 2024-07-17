Why You Don't Hear From Kim Basinger Anymore

In the late 1970s, Kim Basinger entered the public consciousness as a top fashion model. After a few years of magazine covers and fashion show runways, Basinger segued into acting. She broke through in Hollywood as several women have, before and since: as a Bond girl. Playing Domino opposite Sean Connery in 1983's "Never Say Never Again" propelled her to stardom, and it wasn't long before she became one of the hottest female actors of that era. Further high-profile movies included "The Man Who Loved Women," "The Natural," and the controversy-generating erotic drama "9½ Weeks." She also delved into comedy (alongside "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis in "Blind Date," and with Jeff Bridges in "Nadine"), and played journalist Vicki Vale in director Tim Burton's visionary blockbuster "Batman." Basinger continued to be a marquee star throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including playing Eminem's mom in 2002's "8 Mile," and her critically acclaimed role in the 1997 noir thriller "L.A. Confidential," for which she won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

In 1993 she married fellow actor Alec Baldwin, a tumultuous union that ended in acrimonious divorce less than 10 years later. Meanwhile, Basinger's acting career continued, albeit more sporadically than it had been.

While once ubiquitous on red carpets, she faded back, taking on roles that interested her, but no longer engaged in the relentless Hollywood rat race — so what has the actor been up to since?