The Transformation Of Tori Spelling's Son, Liam

Born to actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott has only ever known life in the spotlight. Not only were the first several years of his life documented on his parents' various reality shows, but the Los Angeles native's mom and dad regularly sing his praises in interviews and on social media. A drummer and fashion designer, Liam truly marches to his own beat, and continues to make those around him smile with his compassionate nature.

Advertisement

Though Liam Aaron McDermott is pretty quiet on his personal Instagram account, his parents have been sure to share some of the teenager's most memorable moments over on their social media. In March 2024, for example, Tori posted a video to Instagram in celebration of Liam's 17th birthday, where she absolutely gushed about the teen's ability to overcome any obstacle with positivity, kindness, and humor. "You astound me daily," the star captioned the post. "Always be you. You are amazing. In awe of your being."

As Liam continues to grow up, it's no secret that he continues bring a lot of joy to the family. Once upon a time, he was a little tot tagging along at his parents' events. Now, he's a teen who's paving his own way and making his mom and dad proud.

Advertisement