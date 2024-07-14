Tragic Details About Actor Shelley Duvall

The late Shelley Duvall had captivated audiences since her very first role in 1970 with Robert Altman's "Brewster McCloud." With her iconic style, doe-eyed beauty, and unique on-screen presence, she quickly became an icon of the '70s, and by 1980, she'd become a household name.

Duvall, who died July 11, 2024, became recognized for her roles in "Popeye," as Olive Oyl, and "The Shining," as Wendy Torrance, and although she never earned so much as an Oscar or Golden Globe nomination, everyone remembered the actor for her remarkable performances. In writing about Duvall in December 1980, Roger Ebert penned, "In all of her roles, there is an openness about her, as if somehow nothing has come between her open face and our eyes — no camera, dialogue, makeup, method of acting — and she is just spontaneously being the character."

Sadly, Duvall's life was characterized by many unfortunate circumstances, some of which eventually led the actor to leave her career behind and choose her family over fame. From her difficult upbringing until her death in July 2024, here are the tragic details about Shelley Duvall.

