Lara Trump Made An Eerie Prediction Days Before Trump Rally Shooting

Donald Trump's in-laws are just as devoted to him as his children. Among his most loyal inner-circle supporters is Lara Trump, wife of his second son Eric Trump. Formerly a TV producer and host, Lara is now the co-chair of the Republican National Convention and the host of a right-leaning podcast in which she helps promote her father-in-law's campaign and platform. One of her recent promotional appearances, though, is eerily prescient in light of the July 13 assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania Trump rally.

Advertisement

Appearing on a podcast with Sage Steele just three days before the tragedy, Lara chatted with the host about casual topics such as motherhood, her daily workouts, and making time for her marriage in the midst of her and Eric's busy lives (via YouTube). Then Steele turned the conversation over to the three-time GOP presidential nominee. Lara acknowledged being afraid Trump might see prison time as a result of the guilty verdict in his fraud trial. She also plainly admitted: "I fear even worse than prison for him to be honest, too." Steele followed up by asking, "Do you fear for his safety?" Lara replied, "I don't think he thinks about it that much, to tell you the truth."

She went on, "I'm sure the Secret Service go crazy all the time, because he's like, 'I want to go over and say hi to all these people,' and they're like, 'Sir...'" Though she meant to sound humorous, the statement now feels sobering. The world won't soon forget how Trump's Secret Service detail surrounded him after the shots were fired in the open-air arena.

Advertisement