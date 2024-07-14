Lara Trump Made An Eerie Prediction Days Before Trump Rally Shooting
Donald Trump's in-laws are just as devoted to him as his children. Among his most loyal inner-circle supporters is Lara Trump, wife of his second son Eric Trump. Formerly a TV producer and host, Lara is now the co-chair of the Republican National Convention and the host of a right-leaning podcast in which she helps promote her father-in-law's campaign and platform. One of her recent promotional appearances, though, is eerily prescient in light of the July 13 assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania Trump rally.
Appearing on a podcast with Sage Steele just three days before the tragedy, Lara chatted with the host about casual topics such as motherhood, her daily workouts, and making time for her marriage in the midst of her and Eric's busy lives (via YouTube). Then Steele turned the conversation over to the three-time GOP presidential nominee. Lara acknowledged being afraid Trump might see prison time as a result of the guilty verdict in his fraud trial. She also plainly admitted: "I fear even worse than prison for him to be honest, too." Steele followed up by asking, "Do you fear for his safety?" Lara replied, "I don't think he thinks about it that much, to tell you the truth."
She went on, "I'm sure the Secret Service go crazy all the time, because he's like, 'I want to go over and say hi to all these people,' and they're like, 'Sir...'" Though she meant to sound humorous, the statement now feels sobering. The world won't soon forget how Trump's Secret Service detail surrounded him after the shots were fired in the open-air arena.
Lara Trump made a faith-based comment regarding Donald Trump's assassination attempt
During her interview with Sage Steele, Lara Trump made an impassioned plea for the voting public to see her father-in-law the way she does: as a devoted dad and grandparent who truly cares about the country and wants to improve it. She also touched on Donald Trump's affable ways with his supporters, but didn't suggest it might be wise for the GOP nominee to take more security precautions.
Three days later, the worst-case scenario Lara envisioned came true as the attacker — 20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks– shot at Trump's direction as the former president addressed a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service she claimed disapproved of Trump's informality sprang into action to protect him and rush him to safety. But while Ivanka and Tiffany Trump sent heartfelt messages to their father online, and Lara's husband Eric declared on X (formerly Twitter) Trump was "the kind of fighter America needs," Lara had a different take. Her response to the shooting was to post an image of a painting depicting a ghostly Jesus standing behind her father-in-law, hands on his shoulders. "'Fear not, for I am with you,'" she quoted.