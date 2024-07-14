Trump Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt's Failed Political Goals Left Her With Major Money Problems

Donald Trump became something of an overnight success in the realm of politics, but many of his employees can't say the same. Karoline Leavitt, on the other hand, was chosen as the national press secretary for Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, which is an impressive accomplishment for someone who hadn't even graduated college when Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. However, in between her work for his administration in his first term and her return to Trump's inner circle for this campaign season, Leavitt tried and failed to venture out into her own political career.

In 2022, Leavitt ran for a seat in the House of Representatives, seeking to become the Congressperson for District 1 in New Hampshire. She wound up losing to her Democratic competitor, Chris Pappas, who won 54% of the vote against Leavitt's 45.9%. Clearly, her career has already recovered from the setback, but her wallet has not, as she's still paying the price for her political campaign — literally.