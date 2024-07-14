What Melania Didn't Say In Trump Assassination Attempt Statement Speaks Volumes
A day after the July 13 Donald Trump rally shooting, Melania Trump made an official statement. The former first lady is known to stay private whenever possible. She has been absent for the majority of Donald's 2024 campaign trail, and she even ditched her husband during his criminal fraud trial. Yet, it seems that she wasn't afraid to speak up after watching her husband get shot at his rally. A close look at her takeaway from the incident shows her priorities, and it may also be evidence of a fractured Trump family.
"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans," Melania began her statement, per X, formerly known as Twitter. Recalling the moment she saw her husband in trouble, she thought of her and her son, Barron Trump. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote. While Barron is Donald's youngest child and the only child he shares with Melania, he also has four older kids. Yet, Melania made the odd choice to exclude Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump from her message. She returned to her point about the event's impact on Donald's family in her closing line: "Thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family." Yet, her exclusion of the majority of Donald's family members reveals a lot about her view of the Trump family.
The strategy behind Melania's statement is obvious
It's noteworthy that when discussing her husband's family, Melania Trump only mentioned herself and Barron Trump — especially considering the fact that including Donald Trump's older kids would have been advantageous for her statement's apparent strategy. Donald's family and life outside of politics were at the core of what appears to be the goal behind Melania's words. She noted Donald Trump's "human side," urging the country not to let politics divide us and instead to recognize that "political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."
Melania and Barron have certainly suffered an immense trauma seeing Donald have what seemed to be a brush with death. But, it surely had that same effect on his other children. Mentioning his kids and grandchildren would only have further solidified the point that Melania was trying to get across: that Donald is a human being with a life to live outside of his political agenda. Yet, it seems that this wasn't enough of a reason for Melania to rope Barron's half-siblings into her statement. This may suggest that Melania's rumored feud with Ivanka Trump is, in fact, ongoing. Despite being excluded from Melania's words, Ivanka echoed her sentiment on social media, writing, "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country," and adding, "I love you Dad, today and always," per the New York Post.