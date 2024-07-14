What Melania Didn't Say In Trump Assassination Attempt Statement Speaks Volumes

It's noteworthy that when discussing her husband's family, Melania Trump only mentioned herself and Barron Trump — especially considering the fact that including Donald Trump's older kids would have been advantageous for her statement's apparent strategy. Donald's family and life outside of politics were at the core of what appears to be the goal behind Melania's words. She noted Donald Trump's "human side," urging the country not to let politics divide us and instead to recognize that "political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

Melania and Barron have certainly suffered an immense trauma seeing Donald have what seemed to be a brush with death. But, it surely had that same effect on his other children. Mentioning his kids and grandchildren would only have further solidified the point that Melania was trying to get across: that Donald is a human being with a life to live outside of his political agenda. Yet, it seems that this wasn't enough of a reason for Melania to rope Barron's half-siblings into her statement. This may suggest that Melania's rumored feud with Ivanka Trump is, in fact, ongoing. Despite being excluded from Melania's words, Ivanka echoed her sentiment on social media, writing, "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country," and adding, "I love you Dad, today and always," per the New York Post.

