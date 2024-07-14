Lip Reader Tells Us Trump's Frenzied Words Immediately After Assassination Attempt
The Trump rally shooting, as it's destined to be called, is still reverberating a day later. Former president Donald Trump had just begun speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 when a series of shots rang out. Trump grabbed at his right ear, then dropped to the ground as his Secret Service detail rushed to act as a human shield. Moments later, the agents helped him to his feet and escorted him off the stage, but not before Trump pumped a fist at the crowd. The unspoken message was clear: I'm okay, and I'm not giving up. But what about his spoken message? As seen in this clip and other videos capturing the moment, Trump was talking while he was getting up from the floor.
For answers, The List turned to expert Nicola Hickling. The founder of UK-based LipReader, she provides transcriptions of videos with poor or missing audio. In her exclusive analysis, she translated Trump's mouth movements in that frenzied moment and told us his reaction turned from an understandable disbelief to a characteristic defiance.
While helping Trump stand up, Secret Service agents put their hands over his head in a protective gesture. Trump said, "What? Blood on my face?" suggesting someone had just told him he was bleeding. Sure enough, photos of the attack show blood on Trump's ear and smeared in a trail toward his mouth. Far from fearful, the controversial politician went on to rouse the crowd.
Trump told his supporters to fight
The attempt on Donald Trump's life took less than two minutes, but it must have seemed like an eternity to the audience members in the Pennsylvania venue. As seen on Fox News, Trump ducked to the stage floor, apparently slipping out of his shoes in the process. As he was being assisted back to his feet, the former president was heard to say, "Let me get my shoes." The audio became indistinct soon afterward, but our expert lip reader, Nicola Hickling, told The List exclusively what she saw Trump say.
After asking about the blood on his face, Trump stopped to face the crowd while his Secret Service agents huddled around him. Waving his fist three times, he shouted, "Fight! Fight! Fight!", pausing slightly between each word. Then he turned and allowed himself to be escorted to a waiting car, but not before giving another fist-pump for good measure.
It was an inspiring moment for MAGA followers, and Trump's sons took full advantage of it. While Ivanka and Tiffany Trump sent heartfelt messages to their dad online, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump both posted photos of their father with his fist raised and calling him a fighter for America. Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, used a Bible quote on Instagram to suggest Trump's life had been spared by divine intervention: "'No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment, You shall condemn.'"
Support for Trump's message was strong
While many on both sides of the political fence condemned the shooting and sent well-wishes for Donald Trump's recovery, the loudest response came from his supporters, who took to heart Trump's courage and his never-give-up statement. After Donald Jr. posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how his dad would "never stop fighting to Save America," nearly 500,000 followers sent likes. Sample responses included an agreement — "The Warrior fights for us" — and a rallying cry: "Despite the attack, we stand stronger than ever with President Trump and the MAGA movement. Our resolve is unshaken. America First, always! Stay united!"
The united supporters now have a new wardrobe to inspire them as they work to put Trump back in the White House. The Independent reports that within hours of the assassination attempt, T-shirts with the now-famous photo of Trump raising his fists had been created and put up for sale. (This one is available on Amazon for just $13.38.) Expect to see them at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where the former prez will be officially put on the party's ticket. (The candidate's family probably won't sport them, however; Barron Trump rarely wears anything but a suit in public.) We can also expect to hear Trump repeating his call to "fight" many times during the convention — and he won't need a lip reader to get the message across.