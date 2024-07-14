Lip Reader Tells Us Trump's Frenzied Words Immediately After Assassination Attempt

The Trump rally shooting, as it's destined to be called, is still reverberating a day later. Former president Donald Trump had just begun speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 when a series of shots rang out. Trump grabbed at his right ear, then dropped to the ground as his Secret Service detail rushed to act as a human shield. Moments later, the agents helped him to his feet and escorted him off the stage, but not before Trump pumped a fist at the crowd. The unspoken message was clear: I'm okay, and I'm not giving up. But what about his spoken message? As seen in this clip and other videos capturing the moment, Trump was talking while he was getting up from the floor.

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

For answers, The List turned to expert Nicola Hickling. The founder of UK-based LipReader, she provides transcriptions of videos with poor or missing audio. In her exclusive analysis, she translated Trump's mouth movements in that frenzied moment and told us his reaction turned from an understandable disbelief to a characteristic defiance.

While helping Trump stand up, Secret Service agents put their hands over his head in a protective gesture. Trump said, "What? Blood on my face?" suggesting someone had just told him he was bleeding. Sure enough, photos of the attack show blood on Trump's ear and smeared in a trail toward his mouth. Far from fearful, the controversial politician went on to rouse the crowd.

