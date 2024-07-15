What To Know About Jelly Roll's Three Half-Siblings

Jelly Roll has often discussed having a rough childhood, particularly after his parents divorced and he remained at home with his mother, who struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Rarer are conversations about Jelly Roll's half-siblings, despite the fact that he appears to be close with them. Jelly has three siblings through his father, Horace "Buddy" DeFord (the singer's real name is Jason DeFord), all of them older. While his two half-brothers have been featured on his socials and in his documentary, "Jelly Roll: Save Me," there isn't too much information about them on the internet. Little is known about the singer's sister outside of the basics, like her last name and marital status.

Many people have assumed Jelly Roll's siblings are in the music industry, since he refers to plenty of his singer friends as "brothers" or "sisters" in social media posts and interviews. In fact, the star is quite loose with the family terminology and has labeled dozens with these terms. In terms of his biological siblings, however, fans have to dig deep to find the tea. That said, enough hints have been dropped that we have a basic picture of who each of them is and what their relationship with their famous half-brother looks like. Here's what you need to know about Jelly Roll's half-brothers, Roger and Scott, and his half-sister Shelby.