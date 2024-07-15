Celeb Reactions To Shannen Doherty's Death Are Beyond Heartbreaking

Sadly, actor Shannen Doherty dealt with several cancer diagnoses since 2015, eventually leading to her death on July 13, 2024. Throughout her life, she had a long acting career stretching from the early 1980s until her death. With so many years in the entertainment business, Doherty left a lasting impression on many of her fellow actors, particularly on two of her best-known series: "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed."

Jennie Garth, who also starred on "90210," posted a throwback photo after the actor's death along with heartfelt words. "We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration," Garth wrote. "She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous." The two actors went through some tough times, particularly when they worked closely together as young adults. However, their bond strengthened through convention appearances and the reboot series "BH90210." "We're adults, we're in a different place," Doherty explained to People in May 2024. "You kind of start over, but you start over closer."

Jason Priestley, who played Doherty's brother Brandon Walsh on the series, also posted an Instagram tribute, calling Doherty "a force of nature." Like Garth, Priestley also observed that his connection to Doherty matured over the years. Priestley participated on Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," and reminisced about their 90210 experiences.

However, it was Doherty's castmate Brian Austin Green who had an even closer real-life connection to her.