Celeb Reactions To Shannen Doherty's Death Are Beyond Heartbreaking
Sadly, actor Shannen Doherty dealt with several cancer diagnoses since 2015, eventually leading to her death on July 13, 2024. Throughout her life, she had a long acting career stretching from the early 1980s until her death. With so many years in the entertainment business, Doherty left a lasting impression on many of her fellow actors, particularly on two of her best-known series: "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed."
Jennie Garth, who also starred on "90210," posted a throwback photo after the actor's death along with heartfelt words. "We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration," Garth wrote. "She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous." The two actors went through some tough times, particularly when they worked closely together as young adults. However, their bond strengthened through convention appearances and the reboot series "BH90210." "We're adults, we're in a different place," Doherty explained to People in May 2024. "You kind of start over, but you start over closer."
Jason Priestley, who played Doherty's brother Brandon Walsh on the series, also posted an Instagram tribute, calling Doherty "a force of nature." Like Garth, Priestley also observed that his connection to Doherty matured over the years. Priestley participated on Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," and reminisced about their 90210 experiences.
However, it was Doherty's castmate Brian Austin Green who had an even closer real-life connection to her.
Doherty and Brian Austin Green had an enduring friendship
Following Shannen Doherty's death, her "Beverly Hills, 90210" costar, Brian Austin Green, shared a poignant message. "You were a big part of my understanding of love," Green commented on Instagram. "Thank you for the gift of you." Besides working together, Doherty and Green had a brief romance. However, they soon discovered that they preferred to keep their bond platonic.
Besides being a supportive friend throughout her health struggles, Green also felt compassion for Doherty when she lost her job midway through the 90210 series. In March 2024, Green appeared on Doherty's podcast "Let's Be Clear" and remarked how uncomfortable he felt at that time because he was in the minority and didn't agree with her firing. In addition, Green recalled being dumbfounded about the negative way the media perceived Doherty. "You're very good at balancing being kind with, being sure of who you are," Green observed. "And you will fight to the death for people."
Green and Doherty's strong friendship also helped Doherty decide to participate in the "BH90210" revival. In her podcast, Doherty noted that Green was the first "90210" castmate with whom she shared her stage four cancer diagnosis. While they both had reservations about doing the new version of the show, it proved to be not only fun but emotionally healing. Since they felt so comfortable as friends and colleagues, Green and Doherty adlibbed some of their scenes.
Doherty's Charmed castmates celebrated her strength of character
A few years after "Beverly Hills, 90210," Shannen Doherty starred in three seasons of "Charmed." Like "90210," Doherty ended up making a similarly tumultuous exit from this series. However, during her short time on the show, Doherty left a lasting impression on her costars. Brian Krause, who played Leo Wyatt, penned a touching tribute to Doherty. "You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose," Krause wrote on Instagram. "Forever loved! Truly heartbroken." Previously, Krause made a point to defend Doherty's diligence on set and compliment her contributions to the show.
"Charmed" cast member Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty on the show, referenced the controversy alongside her tribute to the late actor. To honor her friend, McGowan compiled a photo montage of Doherty across her long career. "Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion," McGowan explained on Instagram. "Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary."
While McGowan joined the show after Doherty left "Charmed," the two women had a tight bond. Back in 2016, McGowan posted a message of encouragement to her friend during the early days of her cancer diagnosis. McGowan observed that she and Doherty had similar personalities that were sometimes misunderstood by the media and entertainment industry executives.