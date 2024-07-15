The Truth About Shannen Doherty's Relationship With 90210 Costar Tori Spelling

"Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling had a well-known feud — but what was really going on behind closed doors with these ultimate '90s it-girls? It seems that their relationship was much more complicated than a simple rivalry between leading ladies.

Doherty left the beloved series in 1994 after its fourth season, and rumors swirled that her feud with Spelling was the culprit. In 2019, Spelling visited the "Daddy Issues" podcast and explained her perspective on the rumors. "We were really close on the show," she said, adding, "She was one of my best friends. And then when she left the show, there [were] all these press things that came out, like, this rivalry, and it was never with us. But the press makes what they want" (via USA Today). Spelling recalls that she hoped the rumors would fizzle out on their own. "You don't want to say anything because you're told ... 'Say nothing, and it will go away!' But it kind of lives on whenever a story comes out. It doesn't really go away," she explained. She called Doherty "great," noting that she "saw her recently. She's an awesome person."

Despite there being no hard feelings, Spelling noted that the pair were no longer friends. She explained then that this was "not for any reason" in particular. That same year, the actors reunited for the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot "BH90210." In 2024, however, we got some more intel about what had gone down.