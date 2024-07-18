Inside Pippa Middleton's Relationship With The Royal Family

Pippa Middleton has a tight-knit family, and she's particularly close to her sister Princess Catherine. Pippa served as Catherine's maid of honor in her 2011 wedding to Prince William, and the sisters have remained close even following Catherine's introduction into royal life.

According to reports, one of Catherine's demands ahead of marrying William was that she would still be able to spend time with her family. Per royal expert Katie Nicholl, that requirement has been met. "While you certainly don't see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background. They are absolutely fundamental," Nicholl told ET in 2024.

Pippa and her sister are so close that Catherine is considering having Pippa as her Lady-In-Waiting when she becomes queen. "I think traditionally, we might expect Catherine to appoint her sister Pippa, because Catherine is so famously close to her family," said royal historian Kate Williams (via Grazia). "She doesn't have companions because she's so close to her mother and her sister. I think we might possibly expect that Pippa might be someone she might appoint." Pippa has also reportedly been very supportive during Princess Catherine's battle with cancer.

