News Anchors Who Disappeared From Good Morning America

"Good Morning America" — more commonly known as "GMA" in recent years — is a very different show today than the original iteration that first greeted viewers back in 1975. At the time, NBC's "Today" dominated morning airwaves among television's three networks. CBS struggled to keep up, with its competing morning show at a distant second, while ABC didn't even bother. When ABC affiliates began grumbling to the network, threatening to switch to NBC or CBS, the network quickly cobbled together a morning show. Debuting in January 1975, the result was "A.M. America" — and it was no less than a televised train wreck. "It was the guinea pig on which everything that could go wrong, did," the show's co-host, Stephanie Edwards, explained, as reported by CNN.

The experiment was eventually halted, and later that year another attempt was made, with actor David Hartman tapped as host. Hartman was known to TV viewers as the titular schoolteacher in the NBC drama "Lucas Tanner," but quickly carved out a niche as an anchor of the retitled "Good Morning America," conceived to compete against "Today" by offering viewers a more entertaining and less newsy alternative.

The show proved to be a hit with viewers, and eventually became a cornerstone of ABC's daytime programming lineup. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, there have been a lot of faces that have come and gone over the years. To find out more, read on for a look back at some news anchors who disappeared from "Good Morning America."

