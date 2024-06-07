Do Kimberly Guilfoyle And Lara Trump Like Each Other? Details About Their Relationship

The Trump family's dynamics are almost as entertaining as their legal battles. They never speak negatively of one another publicly (save Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump), but there are neon signs that point to family members who don't get along — remember when Ivanka Trump cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany's wedding photo? Most recently, Ivanka seems to have willingly kissed the family's political spotlight goodbye, giving way for Guilfoyle and Lara Trump to shine. But how well do these women get along beyond their political duties?

Advertisement

Judging by their social media posts, like a house on fire. Soon after Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship went public in 2018, she attended Lara's 36th birthday party and even posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram. Lara also attended Guilfoyle's 50th birthday party months later with her husband, Eric Trump.

Both women wasted no time teaming up to promote Donald Trump's agendas. They worked together on Lara's "The Right View" podcast, co-hosted fundraisers, and kickstarted the "Women for Trump Campaign." But it's not just political tasks they share. Lara and her potential sister-in-law might also be sharing financial advice.