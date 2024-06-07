Do Kimberly Guilfoyle And Lara Trump Like Each Other? Details About Their Relationship
The Trump family's dynamics are almost as entertaining as their legal battles. They never speak negatively of one another publicly (save Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump), but there are neon signs that point to family members who don't get along — remember when Ivanka Trump cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany's wedding photo? Most recently, Ivanka seems to have willingly kissed the family's political spotlight goodbye, giving way for Guilfoyle and Lara Trump to shine. But how well do these women get along beyond their political duties?
Judging by their social media posts, like a house on fire. Soon after Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship went public in 2018, she attended Lara's 36th birthday party and even posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram. Lara also attended Guilfoyle's 50th birthday party months later with her husband, Eric Trump.
Both women wasted no time teaming up to promote Donald Trump's agendas. They worked together on Lara's "The Right View" podcast, co-hosted fundraisers, and kickstarted the "Women for Trump Campaign." But it's not just political tasks they share. Lara and her potential sister-in-law might also be sharing financial advice.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump might be using the same PR playbook
Family business aside, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump seem to have similar game plans for growing their personal fortunes. In February 2024, Lara published "The Never-Give-Up Pup!," a Christian children's book staged on Freedom Island. Per the Amazon description, it features a detective puppy and teaches the importance of moral integrity, perseverance, and hard work.
Three months after the launch, Guilfoyle followed in Lara's footsteps with her own children's book, "The Princess and Her Pup." She described it on Instagram as "a wholesome and heartfelt story about the importance of friendship and the value of courage." Thanks to the blatant similarities, it didn't take long for fans to spot that both books feature puppies, use the same alt-right children's publisher, and are marketed at Christian conservatives.
Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her launch date coincided with the outrage over South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's book, in which she recalled fatally and intentionally shooting both a puppy and a goat she disliked. This questionable behavior has even staunch Trump supporters criticizing Noem's treatment of the animals, which has attached a lot of negativity to "The Princess and Her Pup." One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: "Kimberly Guilfoyle just released a book, "The Princess and her Pup." I read it. Here's the summary: The Princess and her Pup meets Kristi Noem. Now it's just The Princess. The end." We bet Lara is secretly thankful she picked the earlier launch date.
Rumors claim Lara and Guilfoyle haven't always fit into the Trump family
Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle's sisterhood is possibly strengthened by the rumors that their in-laws do not genuinely like them. During a podcast episode on "Political Beatdown," Donald Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, alleged that Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump would make fun of Lara's looks. Sources also claim that many Trump family members don't quite like Guilfoyle, claiming that Donald finds her annoying and Ivanka considers her a social climber.
Luckily, Eric Trump went out of his way to come to her defense. He told Page Six that the rumors were false, saying, "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly." Conversely, there's been no word from Don Jr. on whether Cohen's claims are true. However, the plot twist is that Lara's former friend Omarosa Manigault Newman has said she has tapes of Lara badmouthing her in-laws. While none of these allegations have been confirmed, they certainly do seem plausible.