Alina Habba Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Alina Habba has been called out for being Donald Trump's worst lawyer on more than one occasion, but she hasn't let that stop her from being one of the former president's most high-profile defenders for most of 2024. With the increased attention as Trump's lawyer and her frequent social media posts, some people have been noticing that Habba's look has changed since Trump hired her. The change in Habba's appearance has prompted speculation that things has gone beyond just upping her makeup game: Some think that she has had work done on her face. If you look at photos of what Habba looked like in the past (below), it certainly seems like it could be a possibility.
To find out more, The List spoke with Dr. Dan Yamini, Board Certified Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Medspa to get his exclusive take on if he thinks Alina Habba has had plastic surgery. The short answer is yes. Here's the different procedures he speculated that Habba may have had and why.
Alina Habba may have followed in the footsteps of Hollywod stars with botox
Dr. Dan Yamini exclusively told The List that Alina Habba may look different in photos over time for the same reason that could apply to us all, "One obvious factor is that she appears to fluctuate in weight and looks leaner and more chiseled in some pictures." While weight loss could explain some of how Habba's looks have changed, there could also be a surgical reason. "She may have had a buccal fat removal to create more hollowed cheeks and more defined cheekbones and jawline," Dr. Yamini said after looking at older photos of Habba (below).
Buccal fat removal is a way to basically re-contour your face by taking out cheek fat, making it look like you're sucking in your cheeks all the time. It's been quite the trend in recent years, with a number of Hollywood celebrities rumored to have gotten the treatment. Dr. Yamini also theorized that Habba used another popular Hollywood beauty treatment on her face — botox. The reason he thinks this is "because her facial muscles are not very animated in pictures or videos."
Alina Habba may have had a nose job and fillers
There are a couple more procedures that Dr. Yamini thinks that Alina Habba has had done. "She is also likely using facial fillers for her cheeks, chin, lips, laugh lines and marionette lines," he exclusively told The List. Habba is 40 years old, a time when collagen production has been decreasing for a while and wrinkles are starting to set in. But that doesn't seem to be the case for Habba; her skin still seems to be smooth and untouched. Granted, that could be a case of good genetics and skincare, but Dr. Yamini doesn't seem to think so.
Finally, Dr. Yamini thinks Habba had a nose job. "The sharp, defined, and irregular cartilages of the tip and middle of her nose would suggest that she has had a rhinoplasty."
Of course, we can't fault anyone, particularly someone who is in the public eye, for getting plastic surgery. We're also aware that Habba knows that appearances matter. Habba has said she gave advice to Trump about his mugshot look, and she's also talked about how she realizes her good looks have helped her career. Trump likes people who look good on TV, and Habba has certainly delivered on that front.