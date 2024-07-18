Alina Habba Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

There are a couple more procedures that Dr. Yamini thinks that Alina Habba has had done. "She is also likely using facial fillers for her cheeks, chin, lips, laugh lines and marionette lines," he exclusively told The List. Habba is 40 years old, a time when collagen production has been decreasing for a while and wrinkles are starting to set in. But that doesn't seem to be the case for Habba; her skin still seems to be smooth and untouched. Granted, that could be a case of good genetics and skincare, but Dr. Yamini doesn't seem to think so.

Advertisement

Finally, Dr. Yamini thinks Habba had a nose job. "The sharp, defined, and irregular cartilages of the tip and middle of her nose would suggest that she has had a rhinoplasty."

Of course, we can't fault anyone, particularly someone who is in the public eye, for getting plastic surgery. We're also aware that Habba knows that appearances matter. Habba has said she gave advice to Trump about his mugshot look, and she's also talked about how she realizes her good looks have helped her career. Trump likes people who look good on TV, and Habba has certainly delivered on that front.