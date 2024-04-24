Alina Habba Tried To Take Credit For Donald Trump's Mugshot Glare

Alina Habba clarified to Benny Johnson that Donald Trump having to take a mugshot was "a sad moment in history, and there's nothing funny about it," (via Meidas Touch). Thus, if her boss was pictured smiling, it might have appeared as though he was making light of the situation. Habba then hinted that it may have been (or she hoped that it was) her stance that influenced Trump's final choice of facial expression, sharing, "I voiced my opinion, he doesn't always listen to me, but I'd like to think I put a little seed in his ear." Whether Habba suggested the scowl that he ended up doing for the shot, we're not 100% sure. But of his expression, she surmised, "He looks how he felt [about the charges]."

Former Trump staffer John Bolton, on the other hand, opined during an appearance on CNN (via X, formerly known as Twitter) that it was "carefully staged," asserting, "He looks like a thug. And I think it's intended to be a sign of intimidation against the prosecutors and judges." Whatever the reason, it paid off handsomely. The former president quickly capitalized on his viral mugshot moment with supporters able to buy shirts, mugs, and plenty of other merchandise featuring his photo and the somewhat contradictory phrase: "Never surrender."

Trump's campaign raised an impressive $4.18 million the day after the mugshot was revealed alone, according to Politico. The mugshot was also Trump's first post on X since he was banned in the aftermath of the January 6 attacks (Elon Musk reinstated him in November 2022). The post currently has a whopping 1.8 million likes.