Marjorie Taylor Greene's Inappropriate Outfit At 2024 RNC Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
We've got another contender to add to the list of Marjorie Taylor Greene inappropriate outfits: Her red dress from the Republican National Convention (RNC). It's also why she made the list of worst-dressed for the 2024 RNC. Greene's look certainly seemed to have baffled people, with plenty of people on social media questioning if it was really all that suitable for the setting. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "spaghetti straps at the RNC? you can take the girl out of the trailer park..." One person compared her dress to something better suited for a far different occasion, "I was wondering why she looked like she was going to prom..." via X.
Another came in with a more thoughtful assessment of Greene's red dress with the explanation as to just why it was a fashion don't. "She has very muscular arms. Spaghetti straps only make her arms look larger. Full coverage strapless or wider straps — like about 2 inches wide would be more complementary to her figure. This tells me she has no stylist," per X.
Marjorie Taylor Greene got compared to The Handmaid's Tale
For other users, Marjorie Taylor Greene's arm-baring dress reminded them of the media furore that happened when Michelle Obama dared to wear sleeveless dresses as First Lady. If you can't remember back to 2009, there were a seemingly endless number of opinion pieces written about whether it was appropriate or not for Michelle to bare her arms as First Lady.
Georgia 🤝 Alabama
Great to see Senator @KatieBrittforAL at the Republican National Convention tonight! pic.twitter.com/GCOoRVvZYW
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 16, 2024
Beyond the questionable spaghetti strap choice, others came after Greene's outfit choice because of its color. On X, Greene shared a photo of herself standing with Katie Britt, whose State of the Union response gave people creepy Hallmark vibes, and they were both in short, red dresses. (Britt's, however, had long sleeves.) Red is very on brand for the Republicans and for Donald Trump supporters — who hasn't seen his signature long red ties? And while there were admirers leaving positive feedback on the pic, the color choice left the door open for a number of people to make disparaging comparisons to the red dresses worn in Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale."
Many people have seen the Republican party as leading the country closer to a reality akin to that book in which some women are forced to give birth. Not really the vibe you'd hope that a U.S. Representative would go for, but here we are.