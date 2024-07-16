Marjorie Taylor Greene's Inappropriate Outfit At 2024 RNC Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

We've got another contender to add to the list of Marjorie Taylor Greene inappropriate outfits: Her red dress from the Republican National Convention (RNC). It's also why she made the list of worst-dressed for the 2024 RNC. Greene's look certainly seemed to have baffled people, with plenty of people on social media questioning if it was really all that suitable for the setting. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "spaghetti straps at the RNC? you can take the girl out of the trailer park..." One person compared her dress to something better suited for a far different occasion, "I was wondering why she looked like she was going to prom..." via X.

Another came in with a more thoughtful assessment of Greene's red dress with the explanation as to just why it was a fashion don't. "She has very muscular arms. Spaghetti straps only make her arms look larger. Full coverage strapless or wider straps — like about 2 inches wide would be more complementary to her figure. This tells me she has no stylist," per X.