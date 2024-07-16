9 Worst-Dressed Politicians & Celebs At The 2024 RNC
The 2024 Republican National Convention is underway, and there is plenty to talk about. From second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump seemingly falling asleep while listening to a speech to seeing him side-by-side with his new VP pick J.D. Vance, this RNC has plenty of excitement to add to an already tumultuous election season. As politicians and celebrities gather to talk politics, the looks they sport while doing it are all over the map. And, of course, while some rose to the occasion with their ensembles, many earned our vote ... for the worst-dressed list, that is.
Those who chose to wear a plain, unoriginal suit got a free pass at this particular event, since plain, unoriginal suits and politics unfortunately seem to go hand-in-hand. Yet, the rest of the outfits that have graced the RNC so far have shown us that folks may have been stumped about the appropriate attire for the occasion.
From utterly drab outfits to t-shirts featuring Trump's mugshot, this list is made up of quite the array of ensembles, but they all have at least one thing in common: They're just plain bad.
1. Kristi Noem over-accessorized her simple outfit
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem took to the RNC stage wearing a simple ensemble. A white suit paired with a red top underneath is an appropriate look for the occasion with its on-theme color scheme. The ensemble's flaw is in how the outfit was styled. All of her accessorizing just looks heavy and overwhelms her. Some lighter, more summer-ready makeup, less piled-on jewelry, and a high ponytail would have taken Noem from the worst-dressed list to the best-dressed list in seconds flat.
2. John Stanford chose a confusing color palette
Do brown and navy ever quite work together? Never say never, but this outfit certainly made us think otherwise. On night one of the RNC, John Stanford hit the stage to perform the national anthem. Unfortunately, his mismatched outfit wasn't as smooth as his singing. Not only did his blue suit jacket clash with the warm brown of the turtleneck he layered under it, but he paired it with black pants and a red pin. Out of all four of these items, no two coordinated with each other.
3. Alina Habba was one bonnet short of being an Amish fashion icon
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba's RNC look stood out for all the wrong reasons on day one. This cream-colored, tea-length button-down dress with a high-neck was the definition of bland. With Habba's coloring, this dress washed her out. The boring styling and accessories didn't help to elevate her look for the special occasion the way they could have. We'd love to see her in something with a bit more pizzazz and a more vibrant color palette.
4. Lara Trump was boring in blue
On night one, Lara Trump's RNC outfit was totally lackluster. Her high-neck blue dress wasn't the worst look of the event, but because of the occasion's importance for Lara, her dull choice was surprising. Not only is she married to Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump; she is also the co-chair of the RNC. That said, on her podcast, "The Right View," she said (via Daily Beast), "I gotta be there for the whole [convention] — four days. I gotta find four outfits." So, perhaps she'll dress to impress in the days to come.
5. Kimberly Guilfoyle looked like a walking coffee filter
Fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and huge supporter of her father-in-law-to-be's presidential campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is often sporting inappropriate outfits. Her white dress on night one of the RNC was far from her worst-ever look. Still, we're not sure why she chose it. Guilfoyle often sports body-hugging outfits, and this white number is no exception to that. The big, white ruffle across her arms and the mock neck balanced the bodycon skirt, but the overall silhouette just felt distracting and off.
6. Marjorie Taylor Greene recycled her favorite high school dance dress
While many folks at the RNC donned drab hues, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was wise to opt for a pop of color. Yet, it is impossible to understand what would inspire her to wear this particular dress to speak at the Republican National Convention. The only place she should be speaking in this dress is at her high school semi-formal. Since we are decades beyond that, we recommend Taylor Greene steers clear of any bodycon, spaghetti strap dresses or Carrie Bradshaw-wannabe oversized flowers for the rest of the RNC.
7. Usha Vance's outfit inspo was a plain bowl of oatmeal
Mere hours after Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate, the vice presidential hopeful headed to the RNC with his wife, Usha Vance. One would think that this was an exciting moment for Usha, but her ensemble said otherwise. Usha's plain, beige dress just didn't make her shine or stand out. Usha would stun in a bold, vibrant color, and we'd love to see her in something a bit more statement-making in the days to come.
8. Blake Marnell built his place on the worst-dressed list brick by brick
Political activist and Donald Trump fanatic, Blake Marnell, attended the RNC in his signature look. Marnell, who was front-and-center at July 13's Trump rally shooting, is known to many as "Brick Suit Guy," per the Daily Mail. This truly hideous suit is meant to represent the wall Trump previously claimed he would build at the U.S. border. Since the suit has become Marnell's brand, it's unsurprising that he sported it to the RNC, but that doesn't mean we support the fashion statement.
9. Amber Rose's jeans and t-shirt look was embarrassing
While plenty of folks were surely surprised to see model Amber Rose speaking at this year's RNC, her t-shirt for her soundcheck was even more surprising, To be fair, for her speech on night one, she sported a black, long-sleeved, turtleneck dress that worked for the occasion. Typically, we wouldn't judge someone too harshly for what they choose to wear for a soundcheck, but this t-shirt of Donald Trump's mugshot? This just wasn't a good look.