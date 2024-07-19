Rare Moments Of PDA Witnessed Between Prince Edward And Sophie

It's not often that royal PDA moments are caught on camera. Though there are a few exceptions to the rule, like the surprisingly frequent moments of PDA between Zara and Mike Tindall and the times Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed public displays of affection, most royal couples keep their hands to themselves while out and about. Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, shed light on this behavior while speaking to People back in 2018, revealing there actually are no formal rules on the subject. Meier explained, "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."

Which brings us to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, who was born third in line to the British throne, married Sophie back In 1999. Sophie worked in public relations before leaving her agency in 2002 to become a full-time member of the royal family, and by all accounts, she fit right in. Sure, there was a scandal that almost brought Sophie down, but that didn't stop her from becoming one of Elizabeth's "favorite" in-laws.

While Edward and Sophie have largely kept their romantic moments under wraps over the years, they do let their love for one another slip from time to time. From loving glances to quick kisses, here are some of their sweetest public moments.

