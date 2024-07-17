The Most Devastating Detail About Shannen Doherty's Last Moments
"Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty died on July 13, 2024 at 53 years old following a years-long battle with cancer. The oncologist that treated Doherty, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, became the actor's friend over time and was even there when she passed away. In an interview with People, he spoke about their bond and the resilience with which Doherty approached her illness. Even as things got harder, the nineties icon didn't give up. "She was an incredible warrior in everything she did," Piro confirmed. He also described being one of the people who was with Doherty when she died, along with her beloved dog, Bowie, and some of her dearest friends.
"The room was surrounded by a select group of friends that were giving her a lot of care and support," Piro disclosed. "It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life." In 2016, a year after her initial breast cancer diagnosis, Doherty shared some kind words for Piro on Instagram. In the caption, alongside a sweet photo of them, the "Mallrats" star detailed how close they were and how receptive he was to her questions at appointments. "I like to say I'm his favorite patient but I have a feeling all of us think that," Doherty quipped. As it turns out, though, the actor was probably right.
Dr. Piro also mentioned Shannen Doherty's divorce troubles
Another thing that Dr. Lawrence D. Piro discussed with People was how Shannen Doherty did not let her messy divorce drama with ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko hinder her progress too much. "I never got the sense that that emotional challenge was draining her ability to continue to fight on the medical side," Piro opined. "It certainly made it more challenging, but she's such a winner that I feel like she pulled all the resources necessary to give the best fight against cancer, even though she was being very emotionally challenged."
Doherty and Iswarienko got married in 2011. Amidst her ongoing illness, they separated in January 2023 after she reportedly discovered he was having an affair. The actor officially filed for divorce that April, but she demanded spousal support from him. Doherty's heartbreaking final act on July 12, the day before she passed, was to officially sign a document that stated neither party was asking for support in order to finalize the divorce.
Iswarienko signed as well, but not until July 13. This came after court documents from June 2024 showed that Doherty was asking to be paid monthly support retroactively and claiming her ex was "intentionally delaying settlement in hopes that I will not survive the divorce proceedings," (via Us Weekly). Iswarienko's lawyer denied that was the case.
Many others shared wonderful words for Shannen Doherty
Dr. Lawrence D. Piro was far from the only loved one who shared kind words for Shannen Doherty following her passing. Many of Doherty's fellow celebrities had heartbreaking reactions to her death, while her mother, Rosa Doherty, was also understandably devastated. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rosa gushed, "She is my beautiful girl and my heart. Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative."
Gabrielle Carteris worked with Shannen on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and her Instagram tribute mentioned another late actor from that show, Luke Perry. "So young — so sad," Carteris wrote in the accompanying caption. "May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you." The hit drama aired on Fox, and the network shared a statement with USA Today in which they complimented Shannen as both a person and an actor, noting, "While Shannen was far too young to leave us, over her decades-long career, she built a legacy that will be remembered and celebrated forever."