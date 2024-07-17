The Most Devastating Detail About Shannen Doherty's Last Moments

"Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty died on July 13, 2024 at 53 years old following a years-long battle with cancer. The oncologist that treated Doherty, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, became the actor's friend over time and was even there when she passed away. In an interview with People, he spoke about their bond and the resilience with which Doherty approached her illness. Even as things got harder, the nineties icon didn't give up. "She was an incredible warrior in everything she did," Piro confirmed. He also described being one of the people who was with Doherty when she died, along with her beloved dog, Bowie, and some of her dearest friends.

"The room was surrounded by a select group of friends that were giving her a lot of care and support," Piro disclosed. "It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life." In 2016, a year after her initial breast cancer diagnosis, Doherty shared some kind words for Piro on Instagram. In the caption, alongside a sweet photo of them, the "Mallrats" star detailed how close they were and how receptive he was to her questions at appointments. "I like to say I'm his favorite patient but I have a feeling all of us think that," Doherty quipped. As it turns out, though, the actor was probably right.