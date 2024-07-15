Shannen Doherty Sought Freedom From Her Ex With Heartbreaking Final Act

Shannen Doherty officially filed to divorce her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, the day before she died. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star died on July 13 at the age of 53 after living with cancer for years. Doherty and Iswarienko filed the declaration together; it noted that the divorce was "proceeding as an uncontested action," per documents obtained by Us Weekly. Doherty also wrote, "I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support."

This came mere weeks after Doherty filed documents with the court revealing her belief that Iswarienko was "intentionally delaying settlement in hopes that I will not survive the divorce proceedings." This makes clear the negative impact the split was having on Doherty while she dealt with her illness. On July 14, Doherty's friend, Tara Furiani, elaborated on this in a LinkedIn post. She noted the grief she felt over her friend's death "because of the divorce she was going through at the time," she explained. "her pain and suffering in the months preceding it didn't have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife." She added, "Her husband was dragging his feet with income discovery in court, in an effort to delay a judgment or payment, until she died (where it would now be moot)." While this outcome was prevented just in the nick of time, it doesn't change the pain the divorce surely caused in Doherty's final months.

