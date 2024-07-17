Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2024 RNC Day 2 Dress Is So Inappropriate Even Her Fans Are Taking Her To Task
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to polarizing fashion choices. Over the years, a slew of Guilfoyle's outfits have been branded as inappropriate, including a black ensemble for Tiffany Trump's wedding and a vibrant red dress she wore at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Four years later, Guilfoyle is turning heads once again at the 2024 RNC, and for the wrong reasons. After sitting down for a live chat with the right-wing video platform, Rumble, Guilfoyle shared a still photo from the discussion on Instagram. While her appearance garnered a few compliments, some fans had harsh criticisms for her low-cut blue ensemble. Two commenters described Guilfoyle's aesthetic as "trashy." Another expressed concern that Guilfoyle's attire was detracting from her future father-in-law's campaign. "PLEASE, someone show this girl business attire," opined one commenter. "Impress with your brain and save the boobs for after 5! Tasteless and classless."
Fans were also outspoken on Rumble. In the comments under the video, one noted Guilfoyle's revealing dress shifted the focus away from her message. "She dresses like she's goin to a cabaret," observed another. "She always has to show her Tatas!" Guilfoyle's RNC broadcast is just one of many videos she's done on the platform. A glance at episodes of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" reveals a variety of on-camera outfits. While necklines vary, revealing cuts are a predominant theme in Guilfoyle's attire.
Guilfoyle's dress appears to be a polarizing re-wear
Upon closer inspection, Kimberly Guilfoyle's dress from Day 2 of the Republican National Convention looks strikingly similar to the revealing dress she wore at The People's Convention on June 16, 2024. At the time, there was concern about the outfit being too flashy for a Trump-centric convention. However, it appears Guilfoyle disagrees with that assessment, since she chose to wear the dress again at the RNC.
Interestingly, this dress's color looks strikingly different across different photos from the same day. For instance, outside the RNC, the outfit looks like a medium blue. It looks a little less vibrant on Rumble's video, where all the colors looks a bit washed out overall. In contrast, the Instagram photos from the video's set have much more saturated hues, with Guilfoyle's dress looking more jewel-toned. Similarly, at the June convention, the dress' color shifts deeper blue in the onstage photos to lighter blue in pics taken elsewhere at the event. The front pleats and the unmistakable neckline remain the same.
While it doesn't appear that Guilfoyle has any intention of changing her style, some critics of the dress suggested she emulate Melania Trump's style. While Melania has definitely had some fashion highpoints, it's her absence from the RNC that has garnered the most attention. However, according to The Daily Beast, it's rumored that Melania will arrive on the convention's final day.