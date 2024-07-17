Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2024 RNC Day 2 Dress Is So Inappropriate Even Her Fans Are Taking Her To Task

Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to polarizing fashion choices. Over the years, a slew of Guilfoyle's outfits have been branded as inappropriate, including a black ensemble for Tiffany Trump's wedding and a vibrant red dress she wore at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Four years later, Guilfoyle is turning heads once again at the 2024 RNC, and for the wrong reasons. After sitting down for a live chat with the right-wing video platform, Rumble, Guilfoyle shared a still photo from the discussion on Instagram. While her appearance garnered a few compliments, some fans had harsh criticisms for her low-cut blue ensemble. Two commenters described Guilfoyle's aesthetic as "trashy." Another expressed concern that Guilfoyle's attire was detracting from her future father-in-law's campaign. "PLEASE, someone show this girl business attire," opined one commenter. "Impress with your brain and save the boobs for after 5! Tasteless and classless."

Fans were also outspoken on Rumble. In the comments under the video, one noted Guilfoyle's revealing dress shifted the focus away from her message. "She dresses like she's goin to a cabaret," observed another. "She always has to show her Tatas!" Guilfoyle's RNC broadcast is just one of many videos she's done on the platform. A glance at episodes of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" reveals a variety of on-camera outfits. While necklines vary, revealing cuts are a predominant theme in Guilfoyle's attire.