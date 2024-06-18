Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaves Little To The Imagination With Revealing Convention Dress
Once again, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has worn an outfit that had all eyes on her for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, this time, she did it at an event where the focus really should have been on her future father-in-law, Donald Trump. On June 16, 2024, Trump headlined The People's Convention by Turning Point USA. Yet, the low cut, form-fitting nature of Guilfoyle's dress may have stolen the show from the guest of honor.
Turning Point Action is an organization that aims to get students involved with conservative issues. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden earned the votes of more folks under 50, while Donald won among voters over 50, according to CNN. Since Donald is going head-to-head with Biden once again in the upcoming 2024 election, he would be wise to secure the support of younger voters. Consequently, this event was a pivotal campaign moment. Yet, Guilfoyle's dress looked more appropriate for her birthday dinner than for a vital political event. Guilfoyle has certainly worn more than a few inappropriate outfits in her day, and she frequently sports looks that don't quite fit the occasion. This latest look was a perfect example of her typical fashion faux pas, but it is an especially damaging error when she was there to support Trump and allow the issues at hand to take centerstage.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's dress may indicate that she wants the spotlight
On June 17, Kimberly Guilfoyle shared photos of her time at The People's Convention. She captioned the post, "Fired up at @tpaction People's Convention in Detroit!" adding, "Ready to lead, ready to win in 2024!" Among the six photos included in the carousel, three showed Guilfoyle by herself, including the first image in the series. As is typical for Guilfoyle, she appears excessively edited in the photos she posted. Her choice to make an overly glam version of herself the focus of her post about the event shows that perhaps her attention-grabbing outfit was no accident.
Time and time again, Guilfoyle has attended big public events in extra showy and over-the-top ensembles, and she has been consistently called out for it, even prompting some of Donald Trump's fans to turn on her. Since she does this so often, it's safe to assume that Guilfoyle isn't simply making style mistakes, but she is actually trying to attract the public's attention. Still, since Guilfoyle is such an avid supporter of Trump and clearly wants him to return to the White House, she may want to revamp her wardrobe for the rest of the campaign trail and allow Donald to be the focus at political events.