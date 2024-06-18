Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaves Little To The Imagination With Revealing Convention Dress

Once again, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has worn an outfit that had all eyes on her for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, this time, she did it at an event where the focus really should have been on her future father-in-law, Donald Trump. On June 16, 2024, Trump headlined The People's Convention by Turning Point USA. Yet, the low cut, form-fitting nature of Guilfoyle's dress may have stolen the show from the guest of honor.

Turning Point Action is an organization that aims to get students involved with conservative issues. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden earned the votes of more folks under 50, while Donald won among voters over 50, according to CNN. Since Donald is going head-to-head with Biden once again in the upcoming 2024 election, he would be wise to secure the support of younger voters. Consequently, this event was a pivotal campaign moment. Yet, Guilfoyle's dress looked more appropriate for her birthday dinner than for a vital political event. Guilfoyle has certainly worn more than a few inappropriate outfits in her day, and she frequently sports looks that don't quite fit the occasion. This latest look was a perfect example of her typical fashion faux pas, but it is an especially damaging error when she was there to support Trump and allow the issues at hand to take centerstage.

