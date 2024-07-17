Trump Once Guessed How Melania Would Act If He Was Shot & It's So Predictable
On July 13, 2024, former President Donald Trump was the target of a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania. It was later determined that the shooting was in fact an assassination attempt. Trump's ear was hit, two other attendees were injured, and a third was killed. About five years prior to that event, Donald predicted how his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, would react if he was shot.
According to Politico, the remarks were made at a fundraiser in 2019. Donald reportedly shared many opinions and jokes with the crowd. At one point, he mentioned how Steve Scalise from the House of Representatives was injured in a 2017 shooting. The shooting happened while Scalise was preparing for a charity baseball game with fellow Republican politicians. Trump noted that the politician's wife, Jennifer Scalise, "cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day ... I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn't."
Melania Trump shared a statement emphasizing unity
Although it is unknown how Melania Trump reacted to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump behind closed doors, she did share a statement following the event on X, formerly known as Twitter. The letter was shared on July 14, 2024, the day after the shooting. In it, Melania wrote, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and [our son] Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change." She expressed gratitude for the Secret Service and provided condolences for families of the victims.
The former first lady also discussed how the most important thing was unity and wanted people to remember that politicians are humans too. "Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities," Melania said.
One thing Melania did not say in her statement speaks volumes — she only mentioned herself and her son Barron Trump. She did not mention Barron's half-siblings or her stepchildren: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.
Will Melania Trump continue hanging back while Donald campaigns?
Melania Trump has kept her distance from Donald Trump's 2024 campaign trail, and the likely reason is for Barron Trump's privacy. However, the big question is will she continue hanging back from Donald's second presidential run in the wake of the assassination attempt? The 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) began on July 15, two days after the shooting. Officials had told USA Today that Melania would be going to the convention prior to its start. However, Melania was not seen at the RNC on July 15 or 16, but RNC speaker Amber Rose did give the former first lady a shout-out during her own speech.
On July 17, Eric Trump gave an update to "CBS Mornings" that both his sister Ivanka Trump and Melania would show up to the 2024 RNC. "They're coming in, and they're coming in full force and effect, so they'll certainly be here," Eric said. Later in the interview, Eric said, "There's no family, I don't think, in political history that's remained closer than our family." It is possible that Melania will make an appearance at the RNC to support Donald, but as of this writing, she is not on the schedule to give a speech.