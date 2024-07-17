Trump Once Guessed How Melania Would Act If He Was Shot & It's So Predictable

On July 13, 2024, former President Donald Trump was the target of a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania. It was later determined that the shooting was in fact an assassination attempt. Trump's ear was hit, two other attendees were injured, and a third was killed. About five years prior to that event, Donald predicted how his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, would react if he was shot.

Advertisement

According to Politico, the remarks were made at a fundraiser in 2019. Donald reportedly shared many opinions and jokes with the crowd. At one point, he mentioned how Steve Scalise from the House of Representatives was injured in a 2017 shooting. The shooting happened while Scalise was preparing for a charity baseball game with fellow Republican politicians. Trump noted that the politician's wife, Jennifer Scalise, "cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day ... I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn't."