What To Know About Joe Biden's Brother James, Who Was Accused Of Fraud

It's hard not to be overshadowed by an older brother whose longtime political aspirations see him becoming president of the United States. However, James Biden, the younger brother of President Joe Biden, had forged a career for himself as a nightclub owner and businessman, and — for better or worse — someone who's willing to help the family in any way he can.

Unfortunately, all of his dealings have not ended well, making him a bit of a black sheep in the Biden family (next to Joe's son Hunter Biden thanks to Hunter's gun charge conviction, dating site scandal, and possibly disbarment). In fact, James and Hunter have worked together on business deals, and James has even encouraged Hunter amidst the scandals. "Hunter, we are cut from the same cloth," James once wrote to Hunter in a 2017 text. "You are a fine and yes, a gentle person. Believe it or not, I know you. ... Concentrate on the good in our lives and try to step out of all the bull**** you deal with on a minute-to-minute basis."

In the end, though, it seems that James' alleged willingness to wheel and deal while using the Biden name to get ahead has brought some unwanted attention to the family. For example, his involvement with a healthcare company Americore called his ethics into question.

