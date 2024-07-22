What To Know About Joe Biden's Brother James, Who Was Accused Of Fraud
It's hard not to be overshadowed by an older brother whose longtime political aspirations see him becoming president of the United States. However, James Biden, the younger brother of President Joe Biden, had forged a career for himself as a nightclub owner and businessman, and — for better or worse — someone who's willing to help the family in any way he can.
Unfortunately, all of his dealings have not ended well, making him a bit of a black sheep in the Biden family (next to Joe's son Hunter Biden thanks to Hunter's gun charge conviction, dating site scandal, and possibly disbarment). In fact, James and Hunter have worked together on business deals, and James has even encouraged Hunter amidst the scandals. "Hunter, we are cut from the same cloth," James once wrote to Hunter in a 2017 text. "You are a fine and yes, a gentle person. Believe it or not, I know you. ... Concentrate on the good in our lives and try to step out of all the bull**** you deal with on a minute-to-minute basis."
In the end, though, it seems that James' alleged willingness to wheel and deal while using the Biden name to get ahead has brought some unwanted attention to the family. For example, his involvement with a healthcare company Americore called his ethics into question.
James Biden allegedly invoked his brother's name in hospital deal
There have been allegations that James Biden used the family name to get ahead in business dealings, prompting accusations of fraud and playing into an investigation into his brother, President Joe Biden.
Around 2017, James worked as a consultant for Americore, a hospital operator and healthcare company. Emails at the time showed that James had used his brother's clout to convince others to make deals. For example, to get another company to do business with Americore, James wrote in an email: "This would be a perfect platform to expose my Brothers team to [your] protocol. Could provide a great opportunity for some real exposure" (via Politico). Also, James had planned to secure additional funds from Middle Eastern investors, but it never materialized and the company eventually filed for bankruptcy. The Washington Post reported that two medical service firms involved in the deal later sued James, alleging he had "promised that Joe Biden would promote the firms' healthcare model in his 2020 campaign."
For his part, James denies that he used his brother's political position as a bargaining chip. "The notion I am some underworld figure and I am a fixer or the cleaner or I'm this or that — I'm a very concerned family member who tries to protect my family in every way I can, in what is a very ethical way," he told The Washington Post.
James Biden testified during impeachment inquiry
Although his business dealings caused scrutiny, James Biden has stood by his brother President Joe Biden when needed. In 2023, House Republicans began an impeachment inquiry to seek evidence of misconduct regarding any fraudulent or illegal financial dealings that may have involved the president. In February 2024, James Biden testified that his brother wasn't part of any business transactions that might have involved other Biden family members.
"I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities," James Biden said (via The Associated Press). "None." Biden had loaned his brother money in 2017 and 2018, but he was not in any political office at the time and therefore a private citizen.
While Republican representatives said that James Biden's testimony was contradictory, in the end, damning evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe hasn't materialized, and the impeachment investigation eventually lost steam. "It feels to me as if everyone knows the impeachment investigation is over," said U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, after James Biden testified. "I think [Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Republican] has said publicly that it's — that it doesn't look like the support is there for impeachment."