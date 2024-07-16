Alina Habba's 2024 RNC Dress Stands Out For All The Wrong Reasons

Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, hit the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 16. The event came just days after Habba debuted her seemingly Ivanka Trump-inspired hair makeover on Instagram. Now, she has taken to the social media platform once again to show off one of her RNC ensembles and, sadly, this is another look we can't get behind.

The first in the series, which was posted to Habba's Instagram Stories, showed her underwhelming head-to-toe outfit, and suffice it to say it's the epitome of "blah." The lawyer wore a high-neck, tea length dress with buttons halfway down the front. The simple, shapeless midi-dress appeared to be either beige or cream, depending on the light. Regardless, the color completely washed Habba out.

Had the dress been in a perfectly on-theme bold red hue or even a pastel shade that complemented her skin tone, this outfit would have gone over much better. While the boring dress probably couldn't have been saved by the right accessories, Habba's choices were definitely the wrong ones. She wore her hair simple and straight with minimal jewelry and a Chanel brooch. She also sported nude shoes where a pop of color surely would have added some much-needed spice.

