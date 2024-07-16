Alina Habba's 2024 RNC Dress Stands Out For All The Wrong Reasons
Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, hit the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 16. The event came just days after Habba debuted her seemingly Ivanka Trump-inspired hair makeover on Instagram. Now, she has taken to the social media platform once again to show off one of her RNC ensembles and, sadly, this is another look we can't get behind.
The first in the series, which was posted to Habba's Instagram Stories, showed her underwhelming head-to-toe outfit, and suffice it to say it's the epitome of "blah." The lawyer wore a high-neck, tea length dress with buttons halfway down the front. The simple, shapeless midi-dress appeared to be either beige or cream, depending on the light. Regardless, the color completely washed Habba out.
Had the dress been in a perfectly on-theme bold red hue or even a pastel shade that complemented her skin tone, this outfit would have gone over much better. While the boring dress probably couldn't have been saved by the right accessories, Habba's choices were definitely the wrong ones. She wore her hair simple and straight with minimal jewelry and a Chanel brooch. She also sported nude shoes where a pop of color surely would have added some much-needed spice.
Alina Habba's dress was the worst among other fashion fails
In the photo Alina Habba posted showing off her yawn-worthy RNC look, she was flanked on either side by some other famous ladies who have also committed their fair share of fashion crimes over the years. Donald Trump's outspoken legal representative posed with his daughter, Tiffany Trump, on one side and his future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on the other. Sergio Gor and Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, were also pictured alongside them. While Tiffany has a penchant for rocking inappropriate outfits in the past, out of the three, her outfit was by far the strongest. She donned a white jacket with black trim and skinny black pants with her hair in loose waves.
Guilfoyle seldom dresses appropriately, often leaving little to the imagination and butchering trend after trend. As far as her ensembles go, this one wasn't the worst, but it still wasn't ideal. Her below-the-knee white dress had a mock neck and an odd ruffle at the top. The rest of the dress was very body-hugging, making for a strange silhouette. Overall the RNC's first night was full of lackluster looks, with Lara Trump not making much of an impression either. Still, Habba's outfit managed to stand out among the crowd for being particularly boring on what should have, in her eyes, been an exciting night.
For someone who consistently proclaims "I am so proud to stand with President Trump" (via The Hill), we're not sure she's really showing off her pride in this drab look.