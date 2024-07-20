Hailey Bieber's Most Stunning Pregnancy Looks That Had Heads Turning
There's a new maternity style icon in town — Hailey Bieber. And her wardrobe is filled with pregnancy looks that we cannot help but fall in love with. Since announcing her first pregnancy in May 2024, Bieber has been offering up an array of inventive, modern maternity fits and recycled looks from her own closet. As New York-based stylist Amanda Sanders told The Sun, "She is still wearing her old wardrobe, which also means she is clinging to a little bit of her."
It's not always easy to know what to wear while pregnant. Do you take a page out of Princess Diana's book and keep things comfy and airy, going for giant floaty dresses? Or, do you follow the modern trend of highlighting your bump with crop tops and form-fitting dresses a la Rihanna? Thankfully, Hailey has decided to go for a mix of styles.
From her iconic lace maxi dress, which she wore for her pregnancy announcement, to her chic bump-revealing blazer, which she wore later that month, Bieber's maternity looks have been nothing short of inspirational.
Her vow renewal look
Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy in what is already an iconic dress. The model took to Instagram to share a video of her vow renewal ceremony with husband Justin Bieber in which the pair had a quiet ceremony on a hillside. Hailey wore a custom white form-fitted lace bridal dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, which showed off her bump, for the occasion. The dress featured a wide boat neck, long sleeves, and a draped maxi skirt. As Elle noted, the look appeared to be reminiscent of Hailey's original wedding dress.
Hailey added a touch of glamour to the bridal-inspired look, wearing a lace veil tied around her head and a pair of oversized black Saint Laurent sunglasses. How very chic! How very mysterious! How very inspirational for our own maternity wardrobes! Who knew form-fitting white lace would go so well with a baby bump?
The bump-revealing jacket and jeans
While some moms-to-be might be tempted to try to conceal their growing bumps with floaty, loose clothing, Hailey Bieber makes a case for showing off the bump as much as possible. Just take this chic, modern look from May 2024 in which the model put her bump front and center. In photos posted by Justin Bieber on Instagram, Hailey could be seen wearing a simple look that was comprised of light-wash flared jeans with a black leather belt, black square-toed loafers with white socks, an oversized black v-neck jacket, and small square, red-tinted sunglasses.
Normally, this look would be pretty basic — after all, you can't go wrong with jeans and a jacket! However, Hailey spiced things up by leaving her jacket unbuttoned from the waist down, showing off a little triangle of her bare bump below. Clearly, Hailey is proud to rock her baby bump.
This sheer top style
Traditionally, maternity wear hasn't exactly been considered the sexiest category of clothing. In fact, more often than not, they resemble oversized sacks. Clearly, Hailey Bieber isn't too interested in that version of pregnancy style. In May 2024, Justin Bieber posted an image of Hailey wearing a tight, semi-transparent black top. The sheer top revealed a black sports bra and, of course, Hailey's baby bump. She paired the top with a black leather jacket, jeans, black sunglasses, and a "B" necklace.
While Hailey seems to love the trend of showing off her bump with unbuttoned shirts and jackets, she is also apparently a fan of the trend of barely covering the bump with sheer material. This look follows in the footsteps of Rihanna, who covered her bump with sheer, gauzy fabric during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and Vanessa Hudgens, who wore a sheer black dress over her bump to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Her oversized blazer and half-buttoned white shirt
Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo of Hailey Bieber wearing another simple yet chic maternity look that puts her baby bump at the center of attention. She wore flared jeans, black loafers, and an oversized black blazer unbuttoned, revealing a white shirt below, which she buttoned up only at the chest to keep her bare bump on show.
Other celebrities have decided to hop aboard this trend as well. "The shift in how pregnant bodies are perceived and celebrated in fashion is indeed a significant cultural evolution," Naomi Raybould, the founder and creative director of the women's clothing label Beyond Nine, told The Guardian in July 2024. "The rise of celebrities like Margot Robbie and Rihanna proudly showcasing their pregnant bellies has certainly influenced mainstream fashion, making it more acceptable and even on trend to highlight, rather than hide, pregnancy." Amy Fenton, the content editor of Lyst, agreed. "We've noticed a huge shift in maternity fashion over the years. Bumps are now celebrated as part of your look — something to dress up rather than hide away," she said.
A bump-bearing crop top
Here, Hailey Bieber makes the case for dressing — well — just the same as ever, baby bump or no baby bump. In a picture shared by her husband on Instagram, the model could be seen wearing baggy cargo pants, a hoodie, a baseball cap, and a white crop top, which perfectly showcased her growing bump. Once again, Hailey made it very clear that she has no intention of concealing her changing body during her pregnancy.
According to Grace Kapin, a maternity wear designer, celebs like Hailey are actually leading a revolution in pregnancy designs. "Since the spring I have seen pregnant bellies with bra tops and crop tops every day on the street," she said to The Guardian. "I see stretch marks, scars, linea negras and just generally very approachable bodies out in the open and I am thrilled to see it."
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry have also sported the look, with the latter even captioning an Instagram photo of herself: "Never too pregnant for a crop." By the looks of things, Hailey Bieber would completely agree.
A Y2K butterfly crop top
Later in May 2024, Hailey Bieber rocked an iconic 2000s going "out out" top that showed off her baby bump perfectly. She showed off the outfit on her Instagram feed, captioning the image: "The past few weeks have been" followed by a series of emojis, including the hatching egg emoji. The pink top featured a sparkly butterfly design, which covered her chest and ribs. The top was secured in place with a string halter neck and two thin string ties at the back. She paired the crop top with a pair of ultra low rise light washed jeans and a gold watch.
The butterfly crop top is a certified Y2K trend that has been making a comeback in recent years. Mariah Carey famously wore a sparkly one with low rise jeans back in 2000. However, it's still pretty rare to see someone rocking one of these revealing tops while pregnant — and honestly, we think it's high time they became a maternity-wear staple.
This blue bandana crop top which revealed her baby bump
Trust Hailey Bieber to get creative with her clothing by wearing, well, a literal scarf as a shirt. In a June 2024 Instagram post promoting her skincare and beauty brand, Rhode, the model showed off her growing bump wearing a blue and white floral scarf tied around her chest as a bandeau top. The triangular ends of the bandana draped over her bump. She paired the makeshift top with a pair of floral underwear and a sweet pink ribbon hair clip by Emi Jay on the top of her head. "Just cute things," she wrote in the caption, alongside a series of emojis.
Once again, this outfit was a real nod to Y2K fashion. Everyone from Beyonce to Christina Aguilera was spotted using their scarves as crop tops back in the day and it seems that Bieber wants to keep the trend going — baby bump or not!
A white silk cape dress
In June 2024, Hailey Bieber wore one of her first loose, flowing looks that didn't actually highlight her baby bump as the sartorial star of the show. Instead of another crop top or form-fitted number, the model stepped out in an elegant, floaty dress that barely showed her bump at all. The white silk dress, which retails at $2,300, was designed by Phoebe Philo, former creative director of Céline and Chloé, and features a turtleneck collar, cape-like draping sleeves, and an asymmetrical hem that fell in a triangle around her ankles at the back while revealing her knees in the front.
She paired the dress with small Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses, Tiffany & Co. earrings, and a pair of white heels, also by Phoebe Philo. She swept her hair up in a slick bun to complete the look. Clearly, Bieber isn't opposed to a classic draped maternity look from time to time.
The lacy catsuit
Hailey Bieber went for an ultra bold look while out and about in New York, wearing a lacy black catsuit by Alessandra Rich. The fabric hugged her baby bump and turned into tights, which covered her feet. She paired the striking look with a trendy oversized black leather trench coat, which reached her ankles, and a pair of black heels by Saint Laurent. She finished things off with a pair of small black sunglasses, a black leather handbag and a messy bun.
This look may have been one of her most daring maternity looks yet. This was seemingly yet another Rihanna-inspired look — the singer famously posed for Vogue wearing a similar sheer catsuit while pregnant back in 2022. And funnily enough, that year, Bieber spoke to W Magazine about how she planned to take inspiration from Rihanna when she was pregnant herself.
"[Rihanna] was the most gorgeous, hottest pregnant woman I've ever seen," Bieber said. "And I think I'll only know when that time comes, but yeah — I definitely don't want to feel like I have to sacrifice my style when being pregnant. My style is something that's really important to me."
A nude suit with an oversized blazer
Hailey Bieber stepped out in yet another eye-catching maternity look in June 2024, wearing a tight nude maxi bodycon dress custom made for her by the designer LaQuan Smith. The dress featured scooped ruching under her bump. She paired it with a matching ultra-oversized blazer designed by Magda Butrym, which she wore open. She sported square brown sunglasses and she carried a brown leather bag by Courreges. She wore her hair in an unusual asymmetrical slicked back low bun, letting the ensemble do the talking.
Bieber has been a fan of a good bodycon dress for years. In 2022, she wore a brown turtleneck bodycon dress to Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood event. In 2023, she wore a sparkly silver bodycon tube dress for a Rhode launch party. Clearly, her pregnancy is not going to stop her from wearing one of her favorite looks — we love to see it.
This open overalls look
In July 2024, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her "summer so far." One of the images, which appeared to be from a plane, showed her wearing a white crop top along with a pair of blue demin overalls, which she wore around her hips. She paired the casual look with a cute red knit hat and a pair of gold hoops.
This look might have been one of Bieber's most conventional, comfy maternity looks yet. In fact, according to The Guardian, overalls have recently become the "new mum uniform," so perhaps we'll see Bieber rocking this look again after her baby is born. As Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of clothing brand Lucy & Yak said, the style "is ideal for changing bodies" because there is no waistband.
Bieber was previously spotted in overalls in October 2023, when she stepped out in blue Dickies overalls and in May 2023, when she shared another image of herself wearing overalls while pregnant.
This leather ensemble
While most of us probably don't think of leather as the go-to material for maternity-wear, Hailey Bieber is ready to make a case for the all-leather pregnancy look. In May 2024, the model's stylist, Dani Michelle, took to Instagram to share an image of Bieber in a daring leather look. She wore a black leather vest crop top buttoned only at the chest, revealing her bump below. Over top, she wore a black leather jacket. She completed the daring look with a pair of low rise black pants and her signature small square black sunglasses.
While this look may prove to be a little too edgy for some moms-to-be, it's an excellent reminder that, in the modern world, maternity wear really can be whatever you want it to be. As Shaun Singh, CEO and founder of trend analysis platform and stock imagery site Death To Stock (DTS), told Vogue, "A new vision of family life is emerging, one that harmonises personal style, taste and adventure with parenting. It's no surprise that our favourite influencers are representing motherhood with a modern flair unique to their respective tastes." And, yes, that includes all the leather you want.