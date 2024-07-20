Hailey Bieber's Most Stunning Pregnancy Looks That Had Heads Turning

There's a new maternity style icon in town — Hailey Bieber. And her wardrobe is filled with pregnancy looks that we cannot help but fall in love with. Since announcing her first pregnancy in May 2024, Bieber has been offering up an array of inventive, modern maternity fits and recycled looks from her own closet. As New York-based stylist Amanda Sanders told The Sun, "She is still wearing her old wardrobe, which also means she is clinging to a little bit of her."

It's not always easy to know what to wear while pregnant. Do you take a page out of Princess Diana's book and keep things comfy and airy, going for giant floaty dresses? Or, do you follow the modern trend of highlighting your bump with crop tops and form-fitting dresses a la Rihanna? Thankfully, Hailey has decided to go for a mix of styles.

From her iconic lace maxi dress, which she wore for her pregnancy announcement, to her chic bump-revealing blazer, which she wore later that month, Bieber's maternity looks have been nothing short of inspirational.