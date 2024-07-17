Eric Trump's Plan For His Political Future Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

At the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), a member of the Trump family made their political goals perfectly clear. Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's sons, tried to manifest a future in the White House while chatting with online conservative commentator Benny Johnson. Eric was joined by Vivek Ramaswamy, whose support of Donald only arrived after he tried to become the Republican candidate for president in 2024.

🚨Eric Trump tells the crowd he's upset Vivek won't be able to debate Kamala Harris in the Vice Presidential debate ERIC: "I am.. I would love to see my man right here as my running mate in 2032!" pic.twitter.com/Qx3dzcmRrl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2024

In the interview, which Johnson shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson asked Eric if he was disappointed that Ramaswamy would not be debating Vice President Kamala Harris (due to Donald's out-of-left-field VP pick, J.D. Vance). Eric criticized Harris in front of the live crowd, before putting his hand on Ramaswamy's shoulder and saying, "So yes, I would love to see my man right here, my running mate in 2032." The crowd cheered, and Ramaswamy patted Eric on the back and smiled. Eric added, "I would love to see him debate Kamala."

Although he did not elaborate, it seems Eric is heavily implying he would be a presidential candidate, and Ramaswamy would be his vice presidential candidate. However, many on the internet were thoroughly unimpressed with Eric's ambitions. One X user replied to the video and said, "Ya no," with a laughing emoji. They added, "What has Eric trump done? Maybe he can be vivek's running mate. Maybe."