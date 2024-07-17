Eric Trump's Plan For His Political Future Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes
At the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), a member of the Trump family made their political goals perfectly clear. Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's sons, tried to manifest a future in the White House while chatting with online conservative commentator Benny Johnson. Eric was joined by Vivek Ramaswamy, whose support of Donald only arrived after he tried to become the Republican candidate for president in 2024.
In the interview, which Johnson shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson asked Eric if he was disappointed that Ramaswamy would not be debating Vice President Kamala Harris (due to Donald's out-of-left-field VP pick, J.D. Vance). Eric criticized Harris in front of the live crowd, before putting his hand on Ramaswamy's shoulder and saying, "So yes, I would love to see my man right here, my running mate in 2032." The crowd cheered, and Ramaswamy patted Eric on the back and smiled. Eric added, "I would love to see him debate Kamala."
Although he did not elaborate, it seems Eric is heavily implying he would be a presidential candidate, and Ramaswamy would be his vice presidential candidate. However, many on the internet were thoroughly unimpressed with Eric's ambitions. One X user replied to the video and said, "Ya no," with a laughing emoji. They added, "What has Eric trump done? Maybe he can be vivek's running mate. Maybe."
A different Trump sibling has worked for Donald in the White House
Others agreed that Eric Trump shouldn't have his eyes on the Oval Office, as he got dragged just as much as he did for touting Donald Trump's supposed honesty. An X user commenting on Benny Johnson's video called Eric's political aspirations "demeaning" and said, "Being daddy's special boy is not a valid claim to the presidency." Another brought up their dislike of political families and added, "I find it deeply unsettling to think about Eric running." Another quipped, "Classic entitlement. Vivek better keep that chest out and know his value as a stand-alone leader."
Although Eric's sister Ivanka Trump worked in the White House as one of Donald's advisors, Eric had no such position, which is likely why critics are rolling their eyes at the thought of him becoming a future candidate. That lack of a White House position was brought up in a "CBS Mornings" interview from the RNC on July 17, 2024. When asked what he would want to do for his father's administration if Donald was re-elected, Eric seemed to contradict his possible presidential desires.
"Listen, I love our company," Eric said, referring to the Trump Organization. "I made that very clear in 2016, and I have no intent to go into the White House. If he ever asked me to come do something, I would. But I really have no intent to enter the White House." Something clearly changed Eric's mind. Was it the social media backlash or instructions from dear ol' dad?