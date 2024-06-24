Eric Trump Gets Humbled As Latest Defense Of Donald's 'Honesty' Totally Backfires

Eric Trump has a habit of making claims that many call totally wrong. For instance, critics disagreed when Eric raved about his "good family" in May 2024. In June 2024, Donald Trump's middle child shared some opinions that again backfired. A clip from the "X22 Report" podcast was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by journalist Ron Filipkowski. In an interview on the conservative podcast, Eric said, "I think my father will go down, maybe, his greatest accomplishment, right, will actually be kind of the unvarnished honesty that he's, you know, really taken toward the whole system." He went on to commend his father for shaking up the political world with that so-called honesty, and critics were quick to shut him down.

One X user retweeted the "X22 Report" clip with a screenshot from The Washington Post tracking the number of lies Donald told while he was in the White House. The user captioned their tweet with a shocking statistic from the piece: "By the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day."

Other X users shared their opinions on Eric's quotes. One replied to Filipkowski's tweet, saying, "Wrong, his father will be horribly remembered as a dishonest traitor." Another quipped, "Such a huge lie it's kinda funny." Like father, like son, since Donald once unexpectedly described himself as very truthful, too.