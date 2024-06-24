Eric Trump Gets Humbled As Latest Defense Of Donald's 'Honesty' Totally Backfires
Eric Trump has a habit of making claims that many call totally wrong. For instance, critics disagreed when Eric raved about his "good family" in May 2024. In June 2024, Donald Trump's middle child shared some opinions that again backfired. A clip from the "X22 Report" podcast was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by journalist Ron Filipkowski. In an interview on the conservative podcast, Eric said, "I think my father will go down, maybe, his greatest accomplishment, right, will actually be kind of the unvarnished honesty that he's, you know, really taken toward the whole system." He went on to commend his father for shaking up the political world with that so-called honesty, and critics were quick to shut him down.
One X user retweeted the "X22 Report" clip with a screenshot from The Washington Post tracking the number of lies Donald told while he was in the White House. The user captioned their tweet with a shocking statistic from the piece: "By the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day."
Other X users shared their opinions on Eric's quotes. One replied to Filipkowski's tweet, saying, "Wrong, his father will be horribly remembered as a dishonest traitor." Another quipped, "Such a huge lie it's kinda funny." Like father, like son, since Donald once unexpectedly described himself as very truthful, too.
Eric has told other lies
Eric Trump's claim about Donald Trump's honesty has become one of his awkward moments seen by millions. Those moments include other ridiculously wrong statements, such as the two times Eric incorrectly stated how old Barron Trump was, cementing the fact they don't seem to have a close relationship.
Eric has also told lies about things beyond his family. In an October 2021 interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Eric made a bold claim about the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while his father was president: "Sean, I mean, my father was producing the vaccine. By the way, people were taking it in record numbers. And one of the things I think Biden has just done just terrible at by shoving things down American's throats. He's actually scared America about the vaccine, which hadn't happened under my father" (via Rev). Eric went on to say that things like the vaccine shouldn't be required.
FactCheck.org stepped in a few days after that interview to set the record straight. They shared statistics on the number of vaccinations given out, which at the time was highest in April 2021. They explained it was a lie that there was a record-breaking number of vaccinations up until Biden set new requirements for the vaccine in September 2021. In the months leading up to that, the number of vaccinations had started to lower, proving Eric wrong.