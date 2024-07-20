The Drunken Wimbledon Rumor You Likely Forgot About Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for being impeccably poised at all times so it's shocking to learn that she was once accused of being so wasted at Wimbledon that it supposedly threw one of the players off his game. A YouGov poll from April 2024 confirmed that Prince William's beloved wife is the most popular female royal among Britons by a wide margin, with a whopping 76% of respondents holding a positive opinion of her (poor Meghan Markle received just 26% in comparison). Kate Middleton's timeless style is one of the biggest reasons she has so many fans worldwide, adding to her chic, effortlessly polished reputation but her staunch dedication to being a good wife and mother clearly registers with people of all different cultural backgrounds too.

During a visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School, in 2017, Kate shared, "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport," (via People). The fact that she's technically a commoner too, having met her future husband in college, no doubt endears Kate to millions too. But, did her relatively normal upbringing lead the Princess of Wales to behave less than royally at Wimbledon?

