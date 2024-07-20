Princess Anne's Bizarre Nickname For King Charles Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

While the public knows them by their formal titles, the British royal family often use nicknames when addressing each other behind closed doors. For example, it's common knowledge that the late Queen Elizabeth II was adorably nicknamed Lilibet in childhood, a moniker that was controversially given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. As it turns out, Princess Anne also has a special nickname for her older brother, King Charles III.

A behind-the-scenes clip from the BBC documentary "Charles III: The Coronation Year" shows the princess royal approaching King Charles amid coronation preparations. "Hello, old bean," Anne says in greeting, eliciting a laugh and a kiss on the hand from her brother. The moment speaks to the close connection shared between the two royals, who grew up as Queen Elizabeth's eldest children.

"They have this very warm relationship," royal expert and editor Hannah Furniss told The Telegraph. "She is probably in a better position than anyone to give him advice, give him a bit of sympathy when he needs it, give him a bit of a pep talk." While nicknames alone suggest a degree of familiarity, the meaning behind "old bean" may reveal something else about the two royals and their connection.

