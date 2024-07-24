Zooey Deschanel Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Zooey Deschanel became a poster child for twee fashion in the late 2000s, but she wasn't nailing the dorky-but-cute style at the very start of her career. Deschanel, who has rejected the nepo-baby title, was still trying to establish herself in Hollywood when she was photographed in a color-cohesive but overall confusing movie premiere ensemble in 2001.

Her mid-length, pleated skirt, and red trench coat both channel the twee aesthetic in their classic silhouettes and fun coloring. While we're not fans of the checkered pattern of the skirt, especially with the popcorn bag diagonal stripes that run through it, we could definitely picture something similar but slightly toned-down on Jess Day from "New Girl." Still, the slouchy camisole top, fish-net tights, and shiny peep-toe heels confuse the outfit, which gives more indie sleaze vibes than a middle school teacher.

Deschanel also wears a floral and yellow bandana in her blonde hair, with fringe pieces framing her face. This suits the "Elf" star, giving her a girl-next-door vibe, but it doesn't really work with the remainder of the outfit. Overall, we're glad that Deschanel has evolved from this uncertain stage in both style and career.

