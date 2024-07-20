Tragic Details About Tiffany Trump's Life

In a 2016 People interview, Marla Maples explained how after her divorce from Donald Trump, she raised Tiffany Trump in California. The former model would take Tiffany to see her father in New York so she could bond with him and Melania Trump. As the "Two of Hearts" star told the outlet, "I just said it's important for her to form her own relationship with him, without my input." Maples wanted Tiffany to be able to see Donald enough. In that same interview, Tiffany discussed her relationship with her dad, confirming, "We see each other as much as possible and of course we speak on the phone. I think regardless of distance, I don't think that dictates any relationship strains. I really have an emotional bond with him and he was always just the funniest, most loving father."

Advertisement

Two years later, an insider offered a slightly different perspective to People. That source (who reportedly knows Tiffany well) shared, "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him." Further, "The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn't feel totally welcome." The father-daughter duo bonded a little during Donald's 2016 campaign, but it supposedly didn't last. The insider also claimed Donald becoming president worsened his relationship with Tiffany.