Tragic Details About Tiffany Trump's Life
One of the biggest celebrity scandals of the early 1990s was when Donald and Ivana Trump got divorced after over a decade of marriage, one major reason being because of Donald's relationship with his then-mistress, now-ex-wife, Marla Maples. She and the former president started seeing each other in the 1980s, and their affair was rather public. After Donald and Ivana divorced, the mogul quickly tied the knot with Maples, and their union lasted from 1993 until they also separated in 1997. Their divorce was finalized in 1999.
Donald and Maples share one daughter, Tiffany Trump. She lived with her mother growing up following their split. Compared to her older half-siblings, Tiffany has not been as involved in Donald's presidential campaigns. However, she supported him by attending certain events, even speaking at the Republican National Conventions in 2016 and 2020. The law school graduate has faced plenty of difficulties in her life, many connected to Tiffany's relationship with her father — which is rumored to be somewhat distant.
Tiffany Trump does not seem close to her father
In a 2016 People interview, Marla Maples explained how after her divorce from Donald Trump, she raised Tiffany Trump in California. The former model would take Tiffany to see her father in New York so she could bond with him and Melania Trump. As the "Two of Hearts" star told the outlet, "I just said it's important for her to form her own relationship with him, without my input." Maples wanted Tiffany to be able to see Donald enough. In that same interview, Tiffany discussed her relationship with her dad, confirming, "We see each other as much as possible and of course we speak on the phone. I think regardless of distance, I don't think that dictates any relationship strains. I really have an emotional bond with him and he was always just the funniest, most loving father."
Two years later, an insider offered a slightly different perspective to People. That source (who reportedly knows Tiffany well) shared, "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him." Further, "The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn't feel totally welcome." The father-daughter duo bonded a little during Donald's 2016 campaign, but it supposedly didn't last. The insider also claimed Donald becoming president worsened his relationship with Tiffany.
Tiffany Trump is reportedly distant from her half-siblings too
In addition to rumors that Tiffany Trump's relationship with her father isn't the best, there's also plenty of speculation that she is not very close with her half-siblings — most notably, the older ones — either. The People source that spoke about Tiffany's distant relationship with Donald Trump also claimed that she wasn't close with Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, or Eric Trump, and a major contributing factor was apparently that Donald cheated on their mother with Tiffany's mom. Another insider who knows the family asserted, "There are some who will tell you that Tiffany is not as much in the mix as his other children because he didn't have a good relationship at the end with Marla [Maples]."
They also talked about how Tiffany's position in the family was different then Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric's and added, "She doesn't really talk about her dad a lot. She's always been somewhat independent of the whole family." The source felt that this was likely because Tiffany was raised in a different place than her older siblings. In 2023, an expert told The List how Tiffany really feels about her half-siblings. Adrianne Carter, The Face Whisperer and a body language expert, determined that Tiffany seemed to be on the outskirts of the older Trump siblings, but that might be a partially intentional choice. Carter also felt that Tiffany seemed closer with her younger half-brother, Barron Trump.
One of Tiffany Trump's friends sadly passed away
In January 2021, Tiffany Trump sadly lost a close friend when model Harry Brant died at just 24 years old. He was the son of billionaire Peter Brant and fellow model Stephanie Seymour, and Harry's cause of death was ultimately determined to be an accidental drug overdose. "Our hearts are shattered," his parents said in their official statement per The New York Times, adding, "Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab." It's possible that Tiffany met Harry because she did some modeling as well.
She took to Instagram to share a tribute for Harry after his death. Alongside a photo of them with floating hearts over it, her caption described how much she loved him, noting, "You were such a positive bright light and shared that spirit with all of those around you. [Sparkle emoji] I will cherish our memories and friendship forever. I love you!" Tiffany also included a heartwarming quote, which she attributed to the poet Rumi: "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Tiffany Trump was allegedly blackmailed in 2016
In May 2024, Donald Trump's hush-money case finally wrapped up. The former president was accused of paying off women he allegedly had affairs with (and a doorman who perhaps knew of an alleged secret child) before the 2016 election. Donald had his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, make the payments on his behalf and allegedly both paid Cohen back and lied about how he spent that money. Donald was ultimately found guilty. And, while Cohen was testifying during the lengthy trial, Tiffany Trump was name-dropped.
According to the Daily Mail, Donald's attorney Todd Blanche asked Cohen, "You recall on October 25th, you recall [Tiffany] communicating with you concerns about somebody trying to blackmail her?" Cohen said, "Yes sir." The alleged blackmail supposedly had to do with pictures and was referred to as a "potential extortion attempt" by Blanche. Cohen testified that he spoke with Tiffany and David Pecker, who used to work for the National Enquirer and was supposedly involved in some of the pre-election cover-ups, about it.
Donald's former fixer also professed that he did not discuss the blackmail in the phone call he had with Donald the following day, clarifying, "My recollection is that I was speaking to him about Stormy Daniels because that was what he tasked me with and that's what I was working," (via The Independent). Tiffany subsequently showed up to court for the first time during the trial to watch the closing arguments.
Tiffany Trump's beloved maternal grandfather died in 2024
On May 29, 2024, Stan Maples died. He was Tiffany Trump's grandfather from her mother Marla Maples' side of the family. Although it does not seem like Tiffany posted anything online about the sad news at the time, her mother shared a tribute on Instagram that featured Stan singing a hymn. "Just wanted to share a bit of his beautiful spirit and his love for God with you now as we prepare for his Life celebration tomorrow," Marla said in the caption. She shared another video after his funeral, and Tiffany was featured in the footage.
The mother and daughter duo notably took a trip together following Stan's passing. In an Instagram post from June 2024, Marla wrote, "Tiffany and I shared such a beautiful healing time at Lanserhof Regenerative Center in Sylt, Germany just after my sweet daddy & Tiff's Grandstan elevated." She explained that the trip was set up prior to Stan's death but that the timing worked out well after they lost him.