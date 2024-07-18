Reports About Kate Middleton's Summer Dash Hopes Of Public Sightings

It seems that Catherine, Princess of Wales is heading back into a life of privacy for the remainder of the summer. After six months out of the public eye, Kate has now made two public appearances: first we saw her signature smile at Trooping the Colour in June, then looking happier than ever at Wimbledon in July. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean that life is back to normal for the Wales family. Sources have told Vanity Fair that the princess, who is still reportedly undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will be "below the radar" in the coming months.

Robert Jobson, author of "Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen" told People that Kate "used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after." According to Jobson, "She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things." According to a source, now that her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are enjoying some time off from school, Kate is now taking a break and will be relaxing with her family while continuing her recovery.