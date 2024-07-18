Reports About Kate Middleton's Summer Dash Hopes Of Public Sightings
It seems that Catherine, Princess of Wales is heading back into a life of privacy for the remainder of the summer. After six months out of the public eye, Kate has now made two public appearances: first we saw her signature smile at Trooping the Colour in June, then looking happier than ever at Wimbledon in July. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean that life is back to normal for the Wales family. Sources have told Vanity Fair that the princess, who is still reportedly undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will be "below the radar" in the coming months.
Robert Jobson, author of "Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen" told People that Kate "used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after." According to Jobson, "She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things." According to a source, now that her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are enjoying some time off from school, Kate is now taking a break and will be relaxing with her family while continuing her recovery.
Kate and her family will be at their country home this summer
The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly be spending the summer at Anmer Hall, the couple's 10-bedroom country home in Norfolk. The family apparently has no plans to vacation elsewhere during the summer so that Kate can refocus on her recovery. Luckily, their country home has all anyone could need for a relaxing summer right there. The home has its own pool, tennis court, and library, as well as grounds designed to maintain privacy. The family is also said to be planning to visit King Charles III and Queen Camilla later in the summer.
Kate's decision to retreat from the spotlight may seem strange to some after her recent appearances seemed to go so well. However, a source explained to Vanity Fair that there's a reason Kate made exceptions for those two special occasions. They explained, "There were two dates she really wanted to make. She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy." Despite her commitment to attending those events, it is clear that she won't be pushing her limits. Another source close to the palace told People that this summer break means that Kate "won't have to be on center stage," adding, "Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."