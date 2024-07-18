Lara Trump's Makeup Fail At 2024 RNC Is So Distracting
The 2024 Republican National Convention was certainly an important event for Lara Trump. Not only is she a co-chair of the RNC, but the event is vital to her father-in-law Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency. Unfortunately, Lara's looks for the event haven't matched its importance. Many folks on social media have commented on Lara's RNC makeup — noting that it was harsh, overly-contoured, and reminiscent of her father-in-law's signature orange hue.
"Happened to catch [the RNC on TV] when Lara Trump was speaking and OMG who did their makeup? She looked scary and had way too much bronzer," one X, formerly known as Twitter-user wrote on July 17. Lara Trump's makeup did seem to be harsher than it normally is — perhaps because she knew she would be on television. Yet, the look stuck out like a sore thumb.
In an exclusive interview with The List, hair and makeup artist Luna Viola explained what went wrong with Lara's makeup game. "It looks like the contouring was not blended to Lara's hairline, resulting in a visible line coming through," Viola explained. She noted "The tone of her skin also looks very bronzy, adding a lot of orange warmth to her skin tone." Evidently, this made Lara's makeup a major focus of the evening for some RNC-watchers, rather than the issues at hand.
There is an easy fix for Lara Trump's bad RNC look
Since her husband, Eric Trump's, dad is in the midst of a heated presidential race, and Lara Trump is a major supporter of her father-in-law, she will surely have many public events to attend in the coming months. Unlike Kimberly Guilfoyle's, often overly-heavy makeup, Lara doesn't typically look quite as harsh as she did over the course of the RNC where Mrs. Eric Trump may have shaded her future sister-in-law. So, luckily, having subtler, nicer makeup for the months to come shouldn't be too difficult a task to achieve.
Luna Viola explained that, for Lara, perfecting her contour will make a world of difference. "I recommend using more of a flat, slightly darker natural shade of brown than orange brown when contouring the cheekbones and forehead," she explained. "It [complements] the natural skin tone and blends into the skin effortlessly, adding a beautiful and natural sun kissed look." Lara would also benefit from some better shade-matching and some subtler makeup application for the remainder of Donald's 2024 presidential campaign. With some more pizzazz in her wardrobe than her drab RNC outfits and a new makeup routine, Lara Trump will be ready for the surely tense months to come.