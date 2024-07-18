Lara Trump's Makeup Fail At 2024 RNC Is So Distracting

The 2024 Republican National Convention was certainly an important event for Lara Trump. Not only is she a co-chair of the RNC, but the event is vital to her father-in-law Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency. Unfortunately, Lara's looks for the event haven't matched its importance. Many folks on social media have commented on Lara's RNC makeup — noting that it was harsh, overly-contoured, and reminiscent of her father-in-law's signature orange hue.

"Happened to catch [the RNC on TV] when Lara Trump was speaking and OMG who did their makeup? She looked scary and had way too much bronzer," one X, formerly known as Twitter-user wrote on July 17. Lara Trump's makeup did seem to be harsher than it normally is — perhaps because she knew she would be on television. Yet, the look stuck out like a sore thumb.

In an exclusive interview with The List, hair and makeup artist Luna Viola explained what went wrong with Lara's makeup game. "It looks like the contouring was not blended to Lara's hairline, resulting in a visible line coming through," Viola explained. She noted "The tone of her skin also looks very bronzy, adding a lot of orange warmth to her skin tone." Evidently, this made Lara's makeup a major focus of the evening for some RNC-watchers, rather than the issues at hand.

