Lara Trump's Lackluster 2024 RNC Outfit Is Her Most Disappointing Yet

Lara Trump isn't your ordinary daughter-in-law. Married to Donald Trump's son Eric for nearly 10 years, the former Fox News host is also one of her father-in-law's biggest supporters in his quest to occupy the White House for a second term. How big? She was named co-chair of the 2024 Republican National Convention, so she was front and center when Donald Trump and his newly appointed VP, JD Vance, were officially put on the November ticket on July 15. For such an important event, she must have wanted to look her best. Alas, her nomination-day outfit was merely meh.

Lara Trump has worn some controversial outfits over the years, from her too-daring New Year's Eve 2023 gown to her "#TeamIvanka" tank top to an Easter dress with an oversized flower detail on the bodice. True, she's not quite as out-there as her almost-SIL, Kimberly Guilfoyle, but we expected better of her at the RNC. She appeared at the Milwaukee venue in a sheath dress with ruching and a sort of deconstructed bow ribbon detail at the waist. It wasn't a horrible look, but it wasn't outstanding, either. The color choice was also surprising, considering the occasion: blue is traditionally associated with the Democratic party. True, the presidential hopeful also wore a blue suit, but his bright red tie and white shirt left no doubt about patriotic message.

The chairman's choice was also surprising in light of a statement she made shortly before the big event. Trump admitted she was concerned enough about her appearance to plan ahead.