Do Zooey Deschanel's Parents Approve Of Her HGTV Star Fiancé Jonathan Scott?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship seems to work on just about every level. It all started back in 2019 when the unlikely pair teamed up with their respective siblings for a rousing edition of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." About a month later, we learned that Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, were going their separate ways. After that, she and Scott wasted no time making their relationship Instagram official, sharing an adorable pic of them at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Advertisement

In 2023, People confirmed that the "Property Brothers" co-host had asked Deschanel to marry him while they were vacationing in Scotland. Scott's fairytale proposal, which took place near a castle, was made even sweeter by the fact that Deschanel's two children witnessed the whole thing, and naturally they couldn't be happier for the couple. It's safe to say that the "New Girl" star's parents were equally thrilled about them locking things down because they have grown increasingly close to Scott over the years.

Speaking to People in 2021, Deschanel gushed that one of the best things about her fiancé is, "He is really sweet to my parents and whenever they have any kind of thing that needs fixing he just goes over and fixes stuff for them, so taking care of my parents." The HGTV star chimed in to confirm that he was always happy to help the Deschanels out of a pickle. If that isn't the perfect way to win over your future in-laws, then we don't know what is.

Advertisement