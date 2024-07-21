Do Zooey Deschanel's Parents Approve Of Her HGTV Star Fiancé Jonathan Scott?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship seems to work on just about every level. It all started back in 2019 when the unlikely pair teamed up with their respective siblings for a rousing edition of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." About a month later, we learned that Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, were going their separate ways. After that, she and Scott wasted no time making their relationship Instagram official, sharing an adorable pic of them at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
In 2023, People confirmed that the "Property Brothers" co-host had asked Deschanel to marry him while they were vacationing in Scotland. Scott's fairytale proposal, which took place near a castle, was made even sweeter by the fact that Deschanel's two children witnessed the whole thing, and naturally they couldn't be happier for the couple. It's safe to say that the "New Girl" star's parents were equally thrilled about them locking things down because they have grown increasingly close to Scott over the years.
Speaking to People in 2021, Deschanel gushed that one of the best things about her fiancé is, "He is really sweet to my parents and whenever they have any kind of thing that needs fixing he just goes over and fixes stuff for them, so taking care of my parents." The HGTV star chimed in to confirm that he was always happy to help the Deschanels out of a pickle. If that isn't the perfect way to win over your future in-laws, then we don't know what is.
Zooey Deschanel once made Jonathan Scott's father cry
During a 2020 interview with People, Jonathan Scott confessed that if his family didn't love his partner, it would be a total deal breaker. However, the HGTV star was happy to share that he didn't run into any problems with Zooey Deschanel because she was universally beloved by the entire Scott family. Then, in another chat with People the following year, the home renovation expert elaborated that the "(500) Days Of Summer" star had won his dad over in just one encounter. "When we first started dating and the first time she met my parents via Zoom, she found out what my dad's favorite song was, which is 'Danny Boy' because my Dad is Scottish," he remembered. "And she sang it on Zoom and I could see the tears welling up in my dad's eyes and I knew she was in."
Meanwhile, in his previous interview, Jonathan confirmed that he formally introduced his partner to their extended family on the day of his twin brother, Drew Scott's, secret wedding to Linda Phan. Jonathan was floored by how extroverted Deschanel was around his relatives. Of course, the actor also wedged her way into Drew and Phan's hearts in no time. In fact, Drew reminisced about how they had the perfect first double date as the couples bonded over dinner, figured their way out of an escape room, and closed the night with some karaoke. Ultimately, he couldn't be happier about the new addition to their family.
Zooey Deschanel kids are incredibly fond of their 'bonus dad'
Zooey Deschanel's kids have undoubtedly given Jonathan Scott their stamp of approval, too. Speaking on the "Today" show in 2023, the "Property Brothers" co-host argued that his past experiences working as both a clown and a magician had equipped Scott with just the right amount of goofiness and creativity to be a good dad. Naturally, the HGTV star put those skills to good use while bonding with the two kids that Deschanel shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. "The first time I realized (we had a connection) [...] our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies," Scott fondly recalled. "He had drawn this whole picture. This is his happy family." The sweet gesture enabled him to proudly see himself as a "bonus dad" to the little ones.
However, there was also a time before the affectionate moniker when Scott couldn't quite figure out what the kids should call him. As the Property Brother told People in 2023, Pechenik and the kids' grandfather had already taken the classic paternal terms, so the children got creative and came up with the term "My Jonathan" for him. While the nickname was undoubtedly adorable, they inadvertently hurt their stepdad by correcting their friends that he was not their dad when they mistook him as such. At the end of the day, though, it seems like everything worked out perfectly for their blended family.