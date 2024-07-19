Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us How Matt Gaetz Likely Achieved Spock-Inspired 2024 RNC Look

Congressman Matt Gaetz was an unexpected star of this year's Republican National Convention. Yet, when he stole the show, it was for all the wrong reasons. Gaetz's face looked nearly unrecognizable. So, what happened to make him look so different? We talked to an expert about Gaetz's unsettling new look, and he has some suspicions about what non-invasive cosmetic procedures may have caused the big change.

Anyone who's seen Matt Gaetz before — and likely most who haven't — can tell that he seems to have had some work done on his face. Yet, it's hard to believe that this Spock-like look was really what the congressman was hoping for when seeking out cosmetic procedures. In an exclusive interview with The List, Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist based out of Beverly Hills and Miami, gave us his best assessment. Of course, Dr. Busso isn't Gaetz's doctor, so it's impossible to have 100% certainty about his exact procedures. Still, as a Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Busso knows a thing or two about what can go wrong with cosmetic procedures. As far as Dr. Busso is concerned, "there are two main facial changes between Mr. Gaetz's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024: very heavy Botox and cheek fillers." So, while Gaetz may have been attempting to look like he hadn't aged in the four years since his last RNC appearance, the work he had done, instead, made him look like a totally different person.

