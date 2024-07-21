What To Know About Caroline Sunshine, The Disney Star Turned Trump Staffer
Sometimes, child stars follow other career paths after their fame-filled youth. For instance, if you're wondering what Bridgit Mendler is doing today, she works toward out-of-this-world ambitions with her company Northwood Space. Another Disney Channel star still in the spotlight for different reasons is Caroline Sunshine, who after years of starring in "Shake It Up" with Zendaya and Bella Thorne began working for the White House during Donald Trump's administration.
Sunshine was in college while continuing to act, and during a school visit, she attended Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. After the experience, Sunshine applied to a three-month White House internship online and got it after the second try, according to a February 2021 interview on the "She Thinks Podcast" from the conservative Independent Women's Forum. With her foot in the door, Sunshine applied for a press assistant gig and secured that position as well. She revealed on "She Thinks" that she loved acting, but wanted to do more: "And at the same time, I thought, 'I want to be a Renaissance woman. I want to be a Renaissance person. I have multiple interests. I want to be able to do all those things too. ... I want to make the most of my life.'"
Sunshine secured the press assistant gig in 2018 when she was only 22 years old. Lindsay Walters, then-spokesperson for the White House, announced the news to CNN and opened up about Sunshine's previous relevant experience from her time at Claremont McKenna College and her internships with other Republican politicians and organizations.
Sunshine discussed her experience being canceled
The internet had a lot to say about Caroline Sunshine's position, with many people criticizing her lack of experience and canceling her for working for Donald Trump. On the "She Thinks Podcast", Sunshine said she didn't expect her press assistant position to be newsworthy and that being canceled online was disheartening. She received hateful comments about herself and her family, which was difficult since the latter was dealing with their own issues, and she didn't have much support from them at the time.
"As bad as cancel culture is," the "Fish Hooks" actor said, "there's also some real stuff that happens in life that I now have learned, being more open with people, that everybody goes through challenges with mental health. ... And most families go through some very real, very hard times, and everybody's adversity comes in a lot of different shapes and sizes."
To avoid being labeled a worst-dressed celeb at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2018, Sunshine worked with designer Margaret Garrison on a dress with a bodice printed with news articles, messages, and comments about her White House position. The custom-made dress included both positive messages and criticism. On the "She Thinks Podcast," Sunshine said in addition to spinning people's reactions to her working for Trump into something enjoyable, the dress idea came from a place of wanting to pay homage to the First Amendment (and the freedoms of speech and press it provides).
Caroline Sunshine continued working for Trump
Caroline Sunshine shared photos of her 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner dress and the process of making it on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. In a statement attached to the posts, Sunshine thanked designer Margaret Garrison and added, "May we all cherish the freedom to laugh at, think for, and speak for ourselves."
One of the quotes on the bodice said, "Caroline Mohr Sunshine is an American actress, dancer, singer, Satan worshiper, and political operative, currently working for U.S. President Donald Trump as a White House press assistant." Sunshine brought up that outlandish claim in a speech she gave in July 2018 at the Turning Point USA conference for conservative teens. She said those quotes were added to her Wikipedia page and quipped, "Which isn't entirely accurate because I'm also a Virgo" (via New York Post).
Despite previous backlash, Sunshine returned to work for Trump following his election loss in 2020. She appeared in interviews during the lead-up to the 2024 election as his Deputy Director of Communications. In one shared on X by Fox News, Sunshine spoke about Trump and President Joe Biden's June 2024 debate and said, "I think [Americans] are worried about four more months of Joe Biden, as is the Democrat Party." She was also interviewed by Fox Business at the RNC and commended Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance (who wasn't always a Trump fan).