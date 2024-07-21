What To Know About Caroline Sunshine, The Disney Star Turned Trump Staffer

Sometimes, child stars follow other career paths after their fame-filled youth. For instance, if you're wondering what Bridgit Mendler is doing today, she works toward out-of-this-world ambitions with her company Northwood Space. Another Disney Channel star still in the spotlight for different reasons is Caroline Sunshine, who after years of starring in "Shake It Up" with Zendaya and Bella Thorne began working for the White House during Donald Trump's administration.

Sunshine was in college while continuing to act, and during a school visit, she attended Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. After the experience, Sunshine applied to a three-month White House internship online and got it after the second try, according to a February 2021 interview on the "She Thinks Podcast" from the conservative Independent Women's Forum. With her foot in the door, Sunshine applied for a press assistant gig and secured that position as well. She revealed on "She Thinks" that she loved acting, but wanted to do more: "And at the same time, I thought, 'I want to be a Renaissance woman. I want to be a Renaissance person. I have multiple interests. I want to be able to do all those things too. ... I want to make the most of my life.'"

Sunshine secured the press assistant gig in 2018 when she was only 22 years old. Lindsay Walters, then-spokesperson for the White House, announced the news to CNN and opened up about Sunshine's previous relevant experience from her time at Claremont McKenna College and her internships with other Republican politicians and organizations.