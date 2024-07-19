How Barron Trump Stole The Spotlight At 2024 RNC Without Even Being There

The 2024 Republican National Convention might as well have been a reunion for the extended Trump family. It witnessed the attendance of Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and even Ivanka Trump, who, notably, has rarely been spotted by her father's side throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. Speaking of rare appearances, even Melania Trump attended the convention. Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is the spitting image of her aunt Ivanka, also voiced her support for the 2024 presidential hopeful with a speech. However, there was one important family member who was nowhere to be found: Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump.

It's worth noting that in May 2024, the former first son was selected as a Florida delegate to the RNC. However, a statement from Melania's office quickly clarified that her son wouldn't be able to rise to the occasion, noting, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," (via AP News). But even in his absence, Barron managed to steal the show.

When the former president gave him a big shoutout in his speech, the crowd erupted into cheers, which were missing when he mentioned the kids who were actually present at the event (via YouTube). Even at-home viewers missed Barron and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inquire about the reason for his absence. Meanwhile, other commentators speculated that Barron may be keeping a low profile following the Trump rally shooting.

