How Barron Trump Stole The Spotlight At 2024 RNC Without Even Being There
The 2024 Republican National Convention might as well have been a reunion for the extended Trump family. It witnessed the attendance of Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and even Ivanka Trump, who, notably, has rarely been spotted by her father's side throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. Speaking of rare appearances, even Melania Trump attended the convention. Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is the spitting image of her aunt Ivanka, also voiced her support for the 2024 presidential hopeful with a speech. However, there was one important family member who was nowhere to be found: Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump.
It's worth noting that in May 2024, the former first son was selected as a Florida delegate to the RNC. However, a statement from Melania's office quickly clarified that her son wouldn't be able to rise to the occasion, noting, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," (via AP News). But even in his absence, Barron managed to steal the show.
When the former president gave him a big shoutout in his speech, the crowd erupted into cheers, which were missing when he mentioned the kids who were actually present at the event (via YouTube). Even at-home viewers missed Barron and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inquire about the reason for his absence. Meanwhile, other commentators speculated that Barron may be keeping a low profile following the Trump rally shooting.
Barron Trump was also the star at a Florida rally
After living under the radar his whole life, Barron Trump publicly entered the political world in July 2024 by making an appearance at his father, Donald Trump's, rally in Florida. Naturally, attendees at the event were overjoyed to see the youngest Trump child and welcomed him with a standing ovation. Of course, Donald couldn't help but use Barron's rock star appearance to twist the knife in his elder sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump's, egos. However, a body language expert exclusively told The List that Barron's body language at the event suggested that he may not want the spotlight after all.
Barron Trump out at today's rally in Doral, Florida, with Donald Trump speaking briefly about his youngest son and saying "Welcome to the scene, Barron" pic.twitter.com/m7ChlqBadt
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 10, 2024
In fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown, CSP's, chat with us, she pointed out that the former first son showed signs of discomfort when his dad was showing him off. "He didn't stand [until] he's called to do so. And he shows barely a smile, keeping his mouth closed," Brown asserted. She also noticed that Barron was "not really into showing full emotion, staying more reserved. Possibly [because he] really doesn't want the spotlight."
So, there's a chance he may have skipped the 2024 RNC to keep unwanted attention off himself. It's also possible that Barron may have honored his mother, Melania Trump's, wishes by remaining absent at the convention since her ex-aide once confirmed that Melania doesn't really want him in politics. Or maybe, the statement from Melania's office was true after all and he just had more important things to do than support his father.