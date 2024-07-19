Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle's Fillers Aren't Hiding Her Age Since 2020 RNC

The internet had a field day with Kimberly Guilfoyle's shouted 2020 Republican National Convention speech, and her 2024 RNC speech had some loud moments as well — but at least this time there was an actual live audience as seen in a video of the speech shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. One thing people often do when Guilfoyle is in the news is speculate that she has had plastic or cosmetic surgery of some kind.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle has yet to confirm or deny the claims. Following the 2024 RNC, The List spoke with an expert who believes Guilfoyle may have had fillers. Dr. Mariano Busso is a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist based out of Beverly Hills and Miami. Although Guilfoyle is not his patient, he told us how her looks have changed in four years.

"There are two main facial changes between Mrs. Guilfoyle's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024," Busso said. "First, she has significantly aged shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck. These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers."

Advertisement