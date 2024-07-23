The Tragic Truth Of Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, may live a lavish lifestyle, but she hails from humble origins. She was born in 1965 to middle-class parents Christopher Rhys-Jones, a salesman, and Mary O'Sullivan, a secretary. As ordinary as her childhood appeared, Sophie reportedly struggled to connect with her mother while growing up. This continued into Sophie's adulthood, with her husband, Prince Edward, finding it hard to develop any sort of meaningful rapport with his mother-in-law, who may have struggled with alcohol misuse. "I have tried very hard with her, you know, but it is impossible," said Edward, per the Daily Mail. O'Sullivan had a traumatic childhood, having lost both her father and stepfather at a young age, which may help elucidate her difficulty in connecting with Sophie.

When she became a parent herself, Sophie reportedly struggled with the concept of motherhood, having never had a strong maternal figure in her life. However, in time, she developed a strong bond with her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, who was known to always look out for her. In 2019, she even referred to the queen as her "mama."

"Mama, when I have returned from my travels, I have been so proud to share with you the work I have witnessed being carried out under ... the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust," she sweetly told her mother-in-law at a Buckingham Palace reception (via People), thus exemplifying Elizabeth's role as a surrogate mother to Sophie.