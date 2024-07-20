Ivanka Trump's Post-2024 RNC Silence Reaffirms Stance On Donald Trump's Reelection Campaign
Though she and her half-sister Tiffany may have had the worst white outfits at the RNC, Ivanka Trump still drew praise for being there in the first place. As Donald Trump formally accepted the nomination for the Republican presidential ticket, his oldest daughter joined her family onstage to share in the triumphant moment. It was the first time Ivanka had been present at any of her father's political events since his administration ended in January 2021. Just three days earlier, she posted two comments to social media with her stunned reaction to the assassination attempt on Trump's life. One post thanked the public and the Secret Service and declared, "I love you, Dad, today and always," and the other noted the tragic connection between the shooting and her mother Ivana Trump. (Ivana had died two years ago that day.)
But Ivanka's other recent posts are what sent the loudest message. On July 17, she posted pictures of her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday celebration, featuring a gory Taylor Swift-inspired heart cake. The day after the RNC, she reposted a segment of a podcast she'd done two weeks earlier, discussing...architecture. No photos of her father on the Milwaukee stage. No quotes from his speech, which did include some unifying words, like "now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens" (per NBC Boston), before falling back on tired phrases like "partisan witch hunts" and "men playing in women's sports." Not even so much as a "Congrats, Dad. Hope you win."
Ivanka seems serious about staying out of politics
While other family members, such as Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, are devoting their time to promoting a second Donald Trump presidency, Ivanka Trump is sticking by her decision to ditch her father's campaign. When the controversial politician first announced his intention to run again, Ivanka immediately followed up by stating, "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she said (per People). On the Lex Fridman Podcast, she doubled down on her vow, saying the "darkness" and "negativity" of politics was contrary to the life she wants for herself and her three children.
Her choice is understandable — and not unusual for a Trump woman. Though Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are loud and proud in their support for their father-in-law, Tiffany Trump prefers to stay under the radar. Her only public acknowledgment of the Republican National Convention was a 25-second clip on X (formerly Twitter) showing Eric Trump's nomination of their dad. As for Melania Trump, she too appeared on the final night of the RNC but broke tradition by not giving a speech, and said nothing about it on social media.
Like Tiffany and Melania, Ivanka seems determined to distance herself from the remainder of her father's campaign. Fans may have to wait till election night in November before they see all the Trumps together again.