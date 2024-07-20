Ivanka Trump's Post-2024 RNC Silence Reaffirms Stance On Donald Trump's Reelection Campaign

While other family members, such as Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, are devoting their time to promoting a second Donald Trump presidency, Ivanka Trump is sticking by her decision to ditch her father's campaign. When the controversial politician first announced his intention to run again, Ivanka immediately followed up by stating, "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she said (per People). On the Lex Fridman Podcast, she doubled down on her vow, saying the "darkness" and "negativity" of politics was contrary to the life she wants for herself and her three children.

Her choice is understandable — and not unusual for a Trump woman. Though Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are loud and proud in their support for their father-in-law, Tiffany Trump prefers to stay under the radar. Her only public acknowledgment of the Republican National Convention was a 25-second clip on X (formerly Twitter) showing Eric Trump's nomination of their dad. As for Melania Trump, she too appeared on the final night of the RNC but broke tradition by not giving a speech, and said nothing about it on social media.

Like Tiffany and Melania, Ivanka seems determined to distance herself from the remainder of her father's campaign. Fans may have to wait till election night in November before they see all the Trumps together again.

