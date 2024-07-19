Ivanka And Tiffany Trump Face Off For Worst All-White Outfit At 2024 RNC

Tiffany Trump once caused huge backlash for an all-white outfit at the 2019 State of the Union. At the time, many Democratic politicians were wearing white to stand up against her father, Donald Trump. However, Tiffany never spoke about her reasoning for wearing white, which could have just been a coincidence. She and Ivanka Trump also both wore all-white to Donald's inauguration in 2017. Were their RNC outfits simply wishful thinking? Tiffany's appearance on the final day of the RNC was unsurprising, since she had already been at the convention earlier in the week.

However, Ivanka showing up was unexpected, since she previously said she was done with politics. Ivanka was reportedly present at the event while her dad signed the official documents accepting the Republican nomination. Other Trumps there for his big moment included Ivanka's brother Eric Trump and her stepmother Melania Trump — another member of the family who notably did not appear until the last day of the RNC.

The former first lady went for a bolder look by wearing a chic, all-red Dior skirt suit. Still, even Melania kept it simple with seemingly no accessories. On the contrary, earlier in the week Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, wore an inappropriate outfit that even had fans calling her out.

