Ivanka Trump Shares Tragic Connection Between Attempt On Donald's Life And Late Mom Ivana

Melania Trump didn't mention Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, or Tiffany Trump in her statement about Donald Trump's apparent assassination attempt. She only mentioned Barron Trump, the child she shares with Donald. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote in a statement shared on X. Yet, the attempted shooting at Donald's rally clearly had a profound effect on his older kids, too.

In addition to Ivanka's post about Ivana, she and Tiffany Trump also shared heartfelt messages about their dad. Ivanka wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for your love and your prayers for my father ..." ending with, "I love you, Dad, today and always." Tiffany Trump, the only child Donald shares with his second wife, Marla Maples, also took to social media on the night of the incident, writing, "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive," and went on to call her dad "a fighter." Donald Jr. posted a photo of his dad to X with the caption, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America," and Eric wrote, "This is the fighter America needs!" Evidently, Saturday's events were traumatic for Donald's children, and dealing with the anniversary of their mother's death surely makes this an even more difficult time.

