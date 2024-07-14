Ivanka Trump Shares Tragic Connection Between Attempt On Donald's Life And Late Mom Ivana
Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has spoken out about the sad anniversary that comes just a day after the shooting at her dad's rally – his first wife, Ivana Trump's, death. Ivanka believes that her late mom was there in spirit during the close-call.
Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life.
I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind. pic.twitter.com/b9kJTv6cWf
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024
"Two years ago today, my mom passed away," Ivanka wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a picture of her as a child hugging Ivana. She added, "I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life." She went on to say, "I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind." Ivanka's parents married in 1977 and divorced in 1990, on the grounds of "cruel and inhuman treatment" by Donald Trump, as cited by The New York Times. The pair had three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. Ivana died on July 14, 2022 at the age of 73.
The anniversary of Ivana's death comes at a difficult time for her children
Melania Trump didn't mention Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, or Tiffany Trump in her statement about Donald Trump's apparent assassination attempt. She only mentioned Barron Trump, the child she shares with Donald. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote in a statement shared on X. Yet, the attempted shooting at Donald's rally clearly had a profound effect on his older kids, too.
In addition to Ivanka's post about Ivana, she and Tiffany Trump also shared heartfelt messages about their dad. Ivanka wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for your love and your prayers for my father ..." ending with, "I love you, Dad, today and always." Tiffany Trump, the only child Donald shares with his second wife, Marla Maples, also took to social media on the night of the incident, writing, "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive," and went on to call her dad "a fighter." Donald Jr. posted a photo of his dad to X with the caption, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America," and Eric wrote, "This is the fighter America needs!" Evidently, Saturday's events were traumatic for Donald's children, and dealing with the anniversary of their mother's death surely makes this an even more difficult time.