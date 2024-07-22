JD And Usha Vance Have Closer Ties To Former Trump Rival Vivek Ramaswamy Than We Realized

Politics can be a small world, as aspiring politicians often pursue careers that lend themselves to government work or public service. That proved true for Senator JD Vance of Ohio, whom former president Donald Trump announced as his vice-presidential pick during the Republican National Convention. Vance is actually close with another former candidate for president: Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the presidential race in January 2024 and endorsed Trump, attended Yale Law School with JD. In fact, JD's wife Usha Vance was a fellow student as well at the Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut. She met JD there.

It seems there's no bitterness between the biotech company founder and the senator after Ramaswamy failed to win the presidential nomination or to become former president Donald Trump's pick for vice president. A few days after Trump's announcement about Vance during the Republican National Convention, Ramaswamy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why he thought Vance was a good choice. "The reason my friend @JDVance1 will be an excellent VP is he'll be the first true *thinker* we've had in that role in a long time," Ramaswamy wrote. "His RNC speech was thought-provoking, even if we don't all agree with every last thing he said."

